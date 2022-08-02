STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s inability to establish and rely on the ground game remained one of the most puzzling storylines throughout the 2021 season.
In 13 games last year, the Nittany Lions failed to produce a 100-yard rusher. By the end of the season, Penn State ranked next to last in yards rushing per game with 107.8, with only Purdue (84.2 yards rushing per game) only faring worse in the category.
Despite Penn State’s struggles, there’s no denying the talent at the position.
The Nittany Lions return 2021 leading rusher Keyvone Lee, fourth-year player Devyn Ford, and the program added a pair of blue-chip prospects in January in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Lee ended last season as Penn State’s most productive running back for the second straight year after posting a team-high 530 yards rushing on 108 carries. He reached the end zone twice in 2021.
The 6-foot, 234-pound sophomore received 52 carries in Penn State’s final four games last year, and 243 of his season’s 530 yards rushing came in those contests: Michigan (20 carries, 88 yards), Rutgers (13 carries, 41 yards), Michigan State (15 carries, 79 yards) and Arkansas (four carries, 35 yards). Lee only achieved the 10-carry mark just once in Penn State’s first nine games of 2022.
Lee has rushed for 968 yards and six touchdowns on 197 career carries with the program.
Fourth-year junior Devyn Ford (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) returns as the veteran of the Nittany Lions’ running backs room. Ford’s most productive season with the program came in 2019 when he rushed for a career-high 294 yards and three touchdowns on 52 carries. Although Ford only played in six of Penn State’s nine games during the abbreviated 2020 season, he received a career-high 67 carries (274 yards). Ford’s role with the group decreased in 2021, as he rushed for 57 yards on 14 carries.
Although Lee has shouldered the bulk of Penn State’s rushing efforts the past two seasons, Singleton could be primed for more than just a bit role with the offense.
The 6-foot, 219-pound Gatorade National Player of the Year (2021) enjoyed a productive spring camp that earned him praise both from Nittany Lion coaches and players for his aptitude and athleticism. Singleton rushed for a career 6,326 yards and 116 yards at Shillington’s Governor Mifflin High. Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider hasn’t shied from utilizing his young talent, which could bode well for freshman Kaytron Allen (5-foot-11, 211 pounds), who also received widespread praise from coaches and teammates throughout spring camp.
Third-year redshirt freshman Caziah Holmes redshirted last year after playing in three contests. As a true freshman in 2020, he contributed 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns to a Nittany Lions’ run offense that ended the season ranked fifth in the Big Ten in yards rushing per game (174.3).
Penn State has gone 16 games without producing a 100-yard rusher. The statistic isn’t lost on the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff. Talent within the unit has never been the problem. However, the same can’t be said about its cohesion with the offensive line.
Penn State will have the opportunity to snap its 100-yards rushing drought in Week 1 (Sept. 1) when it faces a Purdue defense that finished the 2021 season with the Big Ten’s 12th-worst run defense.
Note: The quarterbacks position preview ran in Tuesday’s digital edition of The Herald. It is also posted at sharonherald.com.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
