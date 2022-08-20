STATE COLLEGE – The combo of Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown yielded success at safety last season for the Nittany Lions as the secondary ended the year third in the Big Ten in pass defense (199.8 yards per game).
Brisker, a first-team All-Big Ten selection, is now with the Chicago Bears, but Brown returns as one of the conference's most talented at his position.
Brown in 2021 cracked the starting lineup for the first time since arriving from Lackawanna College as a transfer in 2020. He played in nine games during his first year but gained valuable experience playing alongside Brisker and former safety Lamont Wade.
Brown (5-foot-11, 208 pounds) wasted little time making his impact on Penn State’s defense last year.
He recorded a late-game interception in Penn State’s season opener win at Wisconsin. Brown tallied picks in consecutive weeks against Villanova and Indiana, and he led the Nittany Lions’ defensive efforts in a win at Maryland after pulling in an interception and returning a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown.
The senior capped his 2021 campaign with two interceptions against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. His six interceptions last season tied him for most in the FBS. He received accolades as a third-team All-Big Ten selection.
With Brown’s spot in the secondary sewn up for another season, the Nittany Lions are still seeking Brisker’s replacement. Junior Keaton Ellis, third-year sophomore Jaylen Reed and redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley are in contention for the starting job.
Ellis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds) is set to enter his fourth season with the program. He began his collegiate career as a cornerback before moving to safety in 2021. He played in 11 games last year with one start and ended the season with 18 tackles (14 solo). Although this season marks just his second at the new position, Ellis brings experience from having played in 30 career games to the position group.
Wheatley (6-foot-2, 189 pounds) ended Penn State’s spring practice period as the defense’s Takeaway King, and his impressive showing in April’s Blue-White Game certainly helped his cause. He redshirted last year after playing in only four games, where he registered one tackle. According to Penn State coaches, Wheatley has impressed early in preseason camp.
Reed (6-foot-0, 210 pounds) saw significant playing time as a freshman last year and appeared in eight contests. The Detroit native tallied six total tackles (four solo) and was credited for a quarterback hurry against Michigan State during his first year.
Penn State finds itself in familiar territory as it enters 2022 with an established starter in Brown and a first-time starter alongside him. The results were successful last year. Brown’s tutelage with a talented position group should again yield positive results for Nittany Lions safeties this season.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
