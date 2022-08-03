STATE COLLEGE – There weren’t many wide receivers in the FBS more sure-handed than Jahan Dotson the past two seasons.
The Washington Commanders selected Dotson with the 16th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft following a season in which he accumulated a team-high 91 receptions for another team-high 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It’s not a stretch to say Dotson single-handedly willed the Nittany Lions’ offense to wins in 2022. His 242-yard, three-touchdown performance against Maryland in a winning effort last November highlights his impact.
With Dotson taking his production to the professional ranks in 2022, Penn State’s wide receivers corps looks to fill the void left by his departure.
On Christmas Eve, former Western Kentucky wideout Mitchell Tinsley announced his intention to transfer to Penn State. Tinsley arrived at State College in January as an early enrollee, and he’ll join third-year sophomore Parker Washington as a candidate to supplement the unit’s talent level.
Tinsley enters his inaugural season with Penn State off a 2021 campaign in which he posted 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns on 87 catches in a pass-happy Hilltoppers offense. In 2020, his first season with Western Kentucky, Tinsley recorded 377 yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions.
The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Tinsley scored the first touchdown in April’s Blue-White Game. Tinsley roomed with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the spring, and the wide receiver received lofty praise during spring practices by safety Ji’Ayir Brown.
Since stepping on campus in 2020, Washington thrived alongside Dotson. His experiences with Clifford and his second year in offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s offense bode well for him to take it a step further in 2022.
Last year, Washington tallied 820 yards receiving and four touchdowns on 64 receptions. He recorded 100-yard outings against Villanova (148 yards, two touchdowns) and Ohio State (108 yards), and he was two yards shy of hitting the century-yard mark against Arkansas in the season-ending Outback Bowl.
Washington (5-foot-10, 215 pounds) started seven games during the shortened 2020 season, his first with the program. He ended that nine-game slate with 489 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 36 catches. He’s recorded a reception in each of his 22 games with the program.
Fellow third-year sophomore KeAndre Lambert-Smith (6-foot-1, 182 pounds), could find himself as the beneficiary of a Dotson-less offense. After playing in nine games – with five starts – in 2020, Lambert-Smith started in all 13 games last season. He registered 521 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 34 catches. Lambert-Smith’s 15.3 yards per reception was good enough for sixth in the Big Ten.
While Washington, Tinsley and Lambert-Smith are expected to comprise the cornerstone of Penn State’s wide receivers corps, several Nittany Lion youngsters could infuse the unit with talent.
Third-year sophomore Malick Meiga (6-foot-4, 200 yards) flashed a glimpse of the speed he possesses on a 67-yard scoring reception against Rutgers last season. His early days with the program were plagued by injury, but he could join the rotation if he progresses.
Freshman Kaden Saunders (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) was part of an Ohio recruiting haul that also included 5-star quarterback Drew Allar. Saunders could be used similarly to the way Washington was during his freshman season.
Over the past four seasons, Penn State’s receiving corps has enjoyed exceptional production thanks to contributions from KJ Hamler (Denver Broncos) and Dotson. Dotson’s production and impact will be missed, but with Tinsley’s addition coupled with Washington’s and Lambert-Smith’s return, Clifford won’t be throwing to a group devoid of talent.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
