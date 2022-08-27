STATE COLLEGE – Although Penn State has yet to begin its 2022 football season, Barney Amor has already received his first big win.
This week, Penn State placed the walk-on punter on scholarship with the help of two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Eli Manning. In a video released by Penn State, head coach James Franklin spoke with the team following a mid-week practice before introducing Manning to the players.
“The mindset is, ‘Can you get better every single day and challenge yourself?’” Manning said during the video. “There has to be something you can improve on. If you just show up to practice to go through practice, you’re making yourself worse and you’re hurting the team… Off that note, so in the NFL, you have free agents. In college, you have walk-ons. I have a guy – Barney Amor. Get up here, pal. Walk-ons are important, right?”
Amor joined Manning, and Manning informed him he was placed on a scholarship.
The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Doylestown native began his collegiate career at Colgate after a decorated prep career at Central Bucks East High. He transferred to Penn State ahead of the 2021 season but didn’t play last year. He was, however, named an academic All-Big Ten selection.
Amor redshirted in 2018 but excelled the following season and ended 2019 with a 42.1 yards-per-punt average in 12 games, which ranked second in the Patriot League. Eleven of his punts that season were longer than 50 yards, and he placed 17 punts inside the red zone.
The Ivy League canceled the 2020 fall sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amor is one of three punters contending for playing time this season. He’s joined by redshirt freshman Gabriel Nwosu and freshman Alex Bacchetta.
Penn State opens the 2022 season at Purdue on Sept. 1 (FOX, 8 p.m.).
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.