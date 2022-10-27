STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s secondary opened the season with one of its toughest challenges this year as Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell attempted 59 passes, the most Nittany Lions’ defenders have had to contend with through their first seven games.
This week, No. 13 Penn State’s cornerbacks and safeties will face a different type of test when they’ll line up against an Ohio State wide receiving corps that ranks among the nation’s best and is widely considered the most talented in the FBS.
Behind contributions from No. 2 Ohio State’s diverse collection of wide receivers, the Buckeyes bring the Big Ten’s second-ranked passing attack to Beaver Stadium.
Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) quarterback C.J. Stroud has passed for 2,023 yards and an FBS-best 28 touchdowns to currently lead the Heisman race
“They’re very difficult to defend,” Penn State associate head coach/cornerbacks coach Terry Smith said this week of Ohio State’s passing attack. “It’s not so much a man-to-man matchup, as opposed to putting three, four, or five receivers out and you have an elite quarterback to deliver it.”
Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. headline the Buckeyes’ star-studded receivers room. The duo has combined for 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns. Egbuka contributed 735 yards and seven scores, while Harrison has chipped in with 598 yards and 10 touchdowns. Harrison’s 10 receiving touchdowns lead all Big Ten wideouts.
Southern Columbia alumnus Julian Fleming, a former Penn State recruiting target, is having his most productive season to date with the Buckeyes. Fleming in three starts this year has accumulated 327 yards receiving to go with six touchdowns. He posted a career-high 105 yards receiving in a 54-10 win against Iowa last week.
The Buckeyes have operated for most of the season without Jaxon Smith-Njigba. His 1,606 yards receiving and nine touchdowns were team-highs in 2021. Smith-Njigba injured his hamstring in Week 1 against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes have eased him back into the lineup as he attempts to return to 2021 form. Smith-Njigba played sparingly in last week’s game against Iowa, and he’s expected to play again this weekend.
Penn State’s (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) secondary has yielded 232.9 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. The unit is tied for second in the Big Ten in passing touchdowns allowed with six. Saturday’s contest will feature a marquee matchup between Harrison and Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Earlier this week, Porter was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation’s best defensive back. Porter’s 12 pass breakups are tied for second-best in the FBS.
In 2021, Stroud passed for 305 yards and one touchdown as the Buckeyes earned a 33-24 victory at Ohio Stadium. Penn State and Tulsa were the only two programs last season that limited Stroud to just one passing touchdown.
While it’s been nearly two months since Penn State’s secondary has faced a passing threat as active as Ohio State’s, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin believes the unit is up for the task.
“They have multiple guys in multiple spots that are proven and can hurt you,” Franklin said this week. “Luckily, we feel good about our back end and have worked very hard in developing that group, recruiting that group, and those guys have been tested. But they’re going to be tested again on Saturday. If we can make the quarterback hold the ball and get off his first progression and get some pressure on him that would be helpful, too. (There) just hasn’t been a whole lot of people who have been able to do that up to this point.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
