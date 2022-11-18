The Penn State Shenango women’s basketball team rolled to a 60-35 victory over Penn State Mont Alto in Mont Alto, Pa., on Friday.
With the win, Shenango improved to 2-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference and 3-1 overall. Mont Alto fell to 0-1 in league play and 0-2 overall.
The local Lions held a slim 21-19 lead at halftime, but pulled away by outscoring Mont Alto 24-9 in the third quarter.
Toni Donaldson led Penn State Shenango with 13 points. Aneziah Fryer added nine points and dished out five assists, Hailee Aguinaga scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Kylie Krupp contributed eight markers.
Kyah Rucker led Mont Alto with nine points, Brooklyn Merryman had seven points and eight rebounds, and Shanez Morales pulled down nine rebounds.
Penn State Shenango visits Penn State York at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Men’s Basketball — The Penn State Shenango men’s team dropped an 80-62 decision at Penn State Mont Alto on Friday night.
Shenango fell to 0-2 in the PSUAC and 0-6 overall. Mont Alto (2-0, 4-0) remained unbeaten.
Penn State Shenango trailed 38-32 at halftime and was outscored 42-30 in the second half.
Dariel Rivera led Mont Alto with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Caleb Eckert scored 14 points, Nathan Osei contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, and Cameron Williams added 10 points and eight boards.
D’Montez Owens led the way for the local Lions with 14 points while Malik Davis had an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Sincere Lopez contributed eight points while Chris Williams, Jeremiah Green, and Eric Howard added six points each.
Penn State Shenango returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday at Penn State York.
