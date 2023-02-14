The Penn State Shenango basketball teams visited Penn State Fayette in Lemont Furnace, Pa., on Tuesday.
• Women’s Basketball — Shenango (12-5 PSUAC, 14-9) opened the doubleheader with a 65-59 win over Fayette (9-8, 12-12).
Penn State Fayette led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Shenango battled back to take a 33-30 lead into the locker room at halftime. Shenango outscored Fayette 19-18 in the third quarter and 13-11 in the fourth frame.
Shar’Da Williamson had 18 points for Shenango, Aneziah Fryer scored 13, Hailee Aguinaga grabbed 11 rebounds, and Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) contributed seven points, three assists, and six rebounds.
Daelin Burnworth (20 points), Takiah Cheathon (15), and Taylor McCormick (10) scored in double digits for Penn State Fayette. Abby Bickerton had 14 rebounds.
Penn State Shenango visits Penn State New Kensington at 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Men’s Basketball — The Shenango men’s team suffered a tough 100-97 loss to Penn State Fayette.
Penn State Shenango (5-12, 6-20) trailed 50-44 at halftime. The local Lions outscored Fayette, 53-50, in the second half, but came up short.
Carlton Canaday fired in 23 points for Penn State Fayette, Jahmere Richardson scored 19, Torian Jenkins had 16 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists, Dominic Boring bucketed 15 points, Xavier Boyd contributed 13 markers, and Matt Forbes added 12 points.
D’Montez Owens and Chris Williams had 17 points each for Penn State Shenango, Ronnie McClain scored 16, Cameron Brown added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Jeremiah Green posted 10 points and seven boards. Williams also pulled down nine rebounds.
Shenango visits Penn State New Kensington on Saturday. The game tips off at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.