The Penn State Shenango women's basketball team moved to 8-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference and 9-2 overall on Saturday with a 106-28 blowout win at Penn State Scranton.
Shenango led 38-11 at the end of the opening quarter and 60-15 at the break.
Toni Donaldson had 20 points for Shenango while Hailee Aguinaga posted an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double. Kylie Krupp scored 15 points.
Also, MiKayla Jumper (Brookfield High) scored 13 points, Alli Lewis (Grove City High) added 12 points and six rebounds, Karsyn Rupert (West Middlesex High) contributed eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists, and Audrey Reardon (Brookfield High) grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists, and had three steals.
Megan Gatto led Penn State Scranton with 15 points and seven rebounds and Alicia Gagner had eight rebounds and three assists.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
D'Montez Owens fired in 30 points, grabbed four rebounds, and dished out three assists in leading the Penn State Shenango men's team to a 90-85 win over Penn State Scranton on Saturday.
Shenango led 43-37 at halftime. Scranton posted a 48-47 scoring edge in the second half.
With the win, Shenango improved to 3-5 in the PSUAC and 3-11 overall.
Cameron Brown had 18 points and six rebounds for Penn State Shenango, Ronnie McClain added 14 points, and Malik Weatherington contributed five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Macio Robinson led Scranton with 22 points, Marcus Delesline posted a 17-point, 18-rebound double-double, and Justin Craigg had a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
