PENN STATE SHENANGO
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Penn State Shenango women's basketball team improved to 11-3 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference and 12-7 overall with an 82-52 win over Penn State New Kensington at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon on Saturday.
Shenango led 26-10 at the end of the first quarter and 45-21 at halftime. The local Lions outscored New Kensington 37-31 in the second half.
Aneziah Fryer fired in 22 points and grabbed six rebounds for Shenango, Audrey Reardon (Brookfield High) scored 15, Shar'Da Williamson had 11 points and six boards, and MiKayla Jumper (Brookfield High) added 10 markers.
Destiny Batiste led Penn State New Kensington with a game-high 26 points and eight rebounds and Najah Perryman had a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Penn State Shenango visits Penn State Beaver at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Penn State Shenango dropped a 95-82 loss to Penn State New Kensington on Saturday at the Buhl Rec Center.
Shenango (5-9, 6-17) held a slim 44-43 lead at halftime, but was outscored 52-38 in the second half.
Ta'Rasi Means scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds for New Kensington (8-6, 9-11), Senique Jenkins posted a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double, Donaven Johnson contributed 13 points, and Jovan Kojic bucketed a dozen points.
D'Montez Owens and Ronnie McClain scored 16 points each for Shenango, Derek Walker added 12 points, and Jeremiah Green tallied 10 markers.
Shenango returns to action Tuesday at Penn State Beaver. The game tips off at 8 p.m.
