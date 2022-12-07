SHARON — Penn State Shenango is excited to announce Bayden Pipoly as the first official commitment for the newly re-launched baseball program.
Pipoly, a center fielder from Columbiana High School in Ohio played in 28 games for the Clippers in his junior season while leading the team in plate appearances at 104. He batted .295 while leading the team in runs scored (34), hit by pitch (10), stolen bases (28), and tied for the team lead in walks (16).
In the field, Pipoly played lock-down defense and did not commit a single error while roaming centerfield in 2021.
“I’m ecstatic to have Bayden be in our initial class of recruits,” said Penn State Shenango baseball coach Carmen Nocera. “He will always have a special place, being the first one to officially commit. I am looking forward to coaching him. He brings a lot of speed and savvy to the game. I can’t wait to get more players of his caliber committed.”
Penn State Shenango baseball is in the process of recruiting its initial class of student-athletes and is looking forward to competing in the spring 2024 season.
If you or someone you know is interested in being recruited for baseball, or any other sport at Penn State Shenango, visit shenangoathletics.com and fill out the “Recruit Me” form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.