Coach Bruce Johnson’s Penn State Shenango men’s basketball team captured its first win of the season on Tuesday night with a 67-66 win over Penn State Beaver.
Shenango led 39-28 at halftime and held on as it was outscored 38-28 in the second half.
Shenango improved to 1-3 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference with the win and 1-9 overall. Beaver fell to 0-4 in the conference and 0-6 overall.
Quintin Stephens and D’Montez Owens had 12 points each for Shenango. Malik Davis, Jeremiah Green, and Ronnie McClain added 10 points each. Green added six rebounds, Williams four steals, and Davis dished out three assists.
Isaiah Dickerson led Beaver with 19 points and 18 rebounds, Devon Johnson scored 14, and Chris Green bucketed 18 points.
The Penn State Shenango teams are back in action on Friday when they host Penn State Schuylkill at the Buhl Recreation Center. The women tip off at 6 p.m. while the men play at 8 p.m. The two teams also host Penn State Hazleton on Saturday. The women tip off at 1 p.m. and the men at 3 p.m.
