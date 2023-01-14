The Penn State Shenango men's basketball team picked up a 94-78 win over Penn State Lehigh Valley on Saturday at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon.
Lehigh (3-5 PSUAC, 6-8) held a slim 43-42 lead at halftime before being outscored 52-35 in the second half by the local Lions.
D'Montez Owens led Penn State Shenango (4-5, 5-13) with 25 points, Jeremiah Green had a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double, Derek Walker came off the bench to score 15 points, and Cameron Brown bucketed 10.
Arnel Lewis led Lehigh Valley with 24 points, Jalyn Williams had 16 points and 15 boards, Ki Barnes scored 16, and Yoshi Kendrick added 14 markers.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SHARON - Penn State Shenango (8-1, 9-5) suffered its first conference loss on Saturday by dropping an 87-76 decision to Penn State Lehigh Valley (8-0, 12-2) at the Buhl Rec Center.
Lehigh Valley pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring Shenango 38-18.
Jah'nel Oliver had 24 points and five assists for Lehigh Valley, Samantha Columna scored 17, Chanelle Lee contributed 16 points eight rebounds, and Aaliyah Crozier grabbed 11 boards.
Aneziah Fryer fired in 22 points for Shenango, Shar'Da Williamson recorded a 10-point, 18-rebound double-double, Hailee Aguinaga contributed eight points and 13 rebounds, and Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) added eight points.
Note: Both teams are back in action on Sunday against Penn State Brandywine at the Buhl Recreation Center. The women play at 1 p.m. and the men tip off at 3 p.m.
