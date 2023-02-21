The Penn State Shenango men’s and women’s basketball teams closed out the regular season with Senior Night on Tuesday by hosting Penn State Fayette at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon.
• Women’s Basketball — On Senior Night at the Buhl Recreation Center in Sharon on Tuesday, Penn State Shenango honored seniors MiKayla Jumper (Brookfield), Alli Lewis (Grove City), and Karsyn Rupert (West Middlesex) before routing Penn State Fayette, 80-51.
The local Lions wasted no time in taking control of the game. Shenango (14-5 PSUAC, 16-9) led 23-5 at the end of the first quarter and 45-18 at halftime. The locals outscored Fayette 35-33 in the second half.
Lewis led the way for Penn State Shenango with 16 points, two assists, and eight rebounds. Shar’Da Williams had 12 points and five boards, and Jaysina Sellers (Sharon High) contributed 11 points, eight reounds, three assists, and three steals on her birthday.
Taylor McCormick scored a game-high 20 points for Penn State Fayette (9-10, 12-14), Heaven Grum scored 17, and Abby Bickerton added seven points and eight rebounds.
Penn State Shenango advances to the PSUAC playoffs. The Lions visit Penn State Greater Allegheny in a quarterfinal clash at 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Men’s Basketball — The season came to a close on Tuesday for the Penn State Shenango men’s team in a 106-89 loss to Fayette.
Penn State Fayette (9-10, 13-15) only had a seven-point lead (50-43) at halftime, but went on to capture the win by outscoring Shenango 56-46 in the second half.
Xavier Boyd led the way for Penn State Fayette with 25 points and four assists while Torian Jenkins had a 19-point, 19-rebound double-double.
Also for Fayette, Jahmere Richardson scored 19 points, Dominic Boring bucketed 17, and Carlton Canaday contributed 13 points and eight rebounds.
Sophomore D’Montez Owens had 22 points and four steals for Penn State Shenango (6-13, 7-21). Owens reached 1,000 career points in the game.
Ronnie McClain scored 16 points for Shenango, Malik Weatherington had 10 points, Jeremiah Green added 10 points and seven boards, and Cameron Brown chipped in eight points and six rebounds.
Shenango’s seniors are Weatherington, Sincere Lopez, and Kevin Kirby
