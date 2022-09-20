STATE COLLEGE – No. 14 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday will recognize members of the 1982 national championship team during halftime of the Nittany Lions contest against Central Michigan.
Central Michigan’s visit to Beaver Stadium this weekend will have added significance for Chippewas defensive backs coach Michael Zordich, a member of the Nittany Lions’ 1982 national championship team.
“Forty-year anniversary – it’s awesome that we’re going have an opportunity to do that with our lettermen,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday.
The 1982 Nittany Lions went 11-1 and defeated Georgia, 27-23, in the Sugar Bowl that season.
Former Nittany Lion quarterback Todd Blackledge passed for 228 yards, and running back Curt Warner ran for 117 yards with a pair of touchdowns to help lead Penn State to its first national title. Blackledge put the Nittany Lions ahead for good with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Gregg Garrity early in the fourth quarter.
Georgia that year featured the Heisman Trophy winner in running back Herschel Walker. The Nittany Lions’ defense – paced by linebacker Scott Radecic’s 14 stops – forced three Georgia fumbles.
Blackledge claimed the Miller-Digby Award (given to the Sugar Bowl’s most outstanding player), and former head coach Joe Paterno earned honors as recipient of the AFCA Coach of the Year and the FWAA Coach of the Year awards.
Penn State and Central Michigan are set for a noon kickoff (Big Ten Network).
