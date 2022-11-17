Penn State opened its appearance in the 2022 Charleston Classic with a 73-68 win against Furman on Thursday afternoon at the TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Nittany Lions will play Virginia Tech in today’s tournament semifinal (ESPN2).
Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy each scored 20 points to spearhead the Nittany Lions’ offensive efforts. Pickett was 8 of 11 shooting, while Lundy was 6 of 11. Lundy added seven rebounds. Pickett posted seven assists. Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk posted 6 points and played a team-leading 34 minutes.
Furman’s Mike Bothwell scored a game-high 26 points.
The Nittany Lions outscored the Paladins, 46-29, in the first half after Pickett went 5 of 5 from the field through the first 20 minutes. He connected on his first seven attempts from the field. Pickett has now recorded 20 or more points in three of the Nittany Lions’ first four games.
The Paladins shot 51.7% from the field in the second half and outscored the Nittany Lions, 39-27, during the period. Furman, which trailed by 19 points early in the second half, cut its deficit to 1 after Tyrese Hughey made a 3-pointer with 1:48 left in the game. Lundy connected on a 3-pointer of his own 26 seconds later, and he made two free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
The Lions were 27 of 59 (45.8%) from the field, including going 11-for-27 (40.7%) from behind the arc. Penn State received an 18-point contribution from its bench and was 8 of 9 from the foul line.
Penn State improves to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
––––––
PENN STATE 73, FURMAN 68
FURMAN (2-1)
Hien 1-4 0-2 2, Slawson 5-8 0-1 10, Bothwell 10-20 3-4 26, Foster 0-6 0-0 0, Pegues 3-10 0-0 9, Vanderwal 1-2 0-0 3, Hughey 6-8 0-0 15, Whitt 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 3-7 68.
PENN ST. (4-0)
Dorsey 1-4 0-0 2, Funk 2-10 0-0 6, Pickett 8-11 3-4 20, Wynter 3-8 0-0 7, Lundy 6-11 5-5 20, Dread 3-6 0-0 9, Njie 3-6 0-0 6, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Mahaffey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-9 73.
Halftime–Penn St. 46-29. 3-Point Goals–Furman 11-34 (Hughey 3-5, Pegues 3-7, Bothwell 3-10, Vanderwal 1-2, Whitt 1-2, Hien 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Foster 0-3, Slawson 0-3), Penn St. 11-27 (Dread 3-6, Lundy 3-7, Funk 2-8, Pickett 1-1, Wynter 1-2, Johnson 1-3). Rebounds–Furman 38 (Hughey 11), Penn St. 30 (Lundy 7). Assists–Furman 14 (Slawson 7), Penn St. 16 (Pickett 7). Total Fouls–Furman 14, Penn St. 12.
