STATE COLLEGE – Gone are the days of college football players languishing on the sideline for a year after transferring to a new school.
It’s been more than a year since the NCAA changed its rules to allow first-time transfers to become immediately eligible at their new institution.
Penn State only added three transfers ahead of the 2022 season, but each player could realistically contribute during the Nittany Lions’ season opener at Purdue next Thursday night.
Last Christmas Eve, former Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley announced his decision to transfer to Penn State for his senior season. With the departure to the NFL by former leading wideout Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders), Penn State’s offense loses 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns of production Dotson contributed in 2021.
Penn State returns starters at the position in Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, but Tinsley will instantly add experience and talent to the group. Tinsley accumulated 1,402 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns on 87 catches last season with the Hilltoppers.
“I think Mitch has already had so much production in college, and he's super mature,” Penn State coach James Franklin said earlier this month. "He also understands some of the things that maybe the young guys don't understand... I think he's got a chance to have a really, really productive year… He's dependable. He's got really good ball skills and toughness and maturity.”
Former Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad joined the Nittany Lions in May as a graduate transfer, making it the second consecutive year in which Penn State plucked an offensive lineman from the Ivy League. Last year, it was Harvard graduate transfer Eric Wilson.
The offensive line replaces three starters from 2021 (Wilson, Rasheed Walker and Mike Miranda). Nourzad started 10 games at left tackle as a sophomore and was named a second-team All-Ivy League selection that year. The Ivy League didn’t have a fall sports season in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, Nourzad started another 10 games at right tackle and ended the season as a first-team all-conference player.
Nittany Lion coaches are enthusiastic about the versatility and in-game experience they’re receiving with Nourzad.
“He plays multiple positions – he’s played right guard, center, and left guard,” Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said early during preseason camp this month. “So he knows it all. He’s smart. A great person – tough – and he’s willing to learn. He’s willing to do whatever I ask him to do. It’s great to have him in the (offensive line) room. He’s great for the guys, and he has the perspective of another school, another place that’s not the same as Penn State.”
Demeioun “Chop” Robinson has the distinction of being the lone defensive player the Nittany Lions added during the offseason via the transfer portal. Penn State snagged him from Maryland, where he played significant minutes last season as a freshman.
Although Robinson played 13 games – including one start – at linebacker for the Terrapins, he’ll move up to defensive end with the Nittany Lions. The defensive end unit loses first-team All-Big Ten player Arnold Ebikeite, who paced the defense in sacks (9.5) before being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
“The speed they have is something I’ve never seen before,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said this week when giving his observation about Nittany Lions defensive ends. “They’re fast. They’re physical, and they’re definitely going to help us inside with getting the sacks we want and the pressures we want because they’re going to be able to run by guys. It’s a great group.”
