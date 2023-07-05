Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft tapped a familiar face to fill the Nittany Lions head baseball coach vacancy.
This week, Penn State announced Mike Gambino as the baseball program’s new skipper. Gambino has spent the past 13 seasons at Boston College.
Kraft served as Boston College’s athletic director for two seasons before arriving at Penn State last spring.
“I am thrilled to welcome Mike and his family to Happy Valley as our new baseball coach,” Kraft said in a statement. “We worked with Mike at Boston College and know how he grows a program to find success on a national stage. Mike guided BC to the best season in program history this past season, which is impressive in a conference with historical baseball success like the ACC.”
Gambino – who guided the Eagles to 291 wins during his tenure as head coach – replaces Rob Cooper. In May, Cooper announced his resignation after 10 years with the Nittany Lions. Gambino most recently led Boston College to a 37-20 overall record during the 2023 season. The program’s 37 wins last season tied a program record. The Eagles earned a berth to the postseason in the form of an NCAA Regional berth for the second time under Gambino.
In 2016, Gambino and Boston College reached the NCAA Super Regionals. That season, Gambino earned accolades as the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Northeast Region Coach of the Year.
Boston College has produced 33 Major League Baseball draft selections under Gambino, including three first-round picks.
A native of Garrison, N.Y., Gambino played collegiately as a middle infielder at Boston College from 1997-2000. He collected 78 hits during his senior season, which set a program record that held firm for 11 seasons. He finished his career as a Golden Eagle with a .313 batting average, with 117 runs and 87 RBI.
After a two-year career in the minor leagues as part of the Boston Red Sox’s system, Gambino began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater. He served a similar role at Virginia Tech from 2007-2010 before returning to Boston College as head coach in 2011.
In addition to his collegiate experience, Gambino, in the early 2000s, held a scouting role with the Detroit Tigers. He also served as a special assistant for the Red Sox.
“My wife, kids and I are honored and humbled to be a part of the Penn State Baseball program, athletics department, University and the State College community,” Gambino said. “I want to thank Athletics Director Pat Kraft, [Deputy AD] Vinnie James and President [Neeli] Bendapudi for giving me this opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to get to work with these young men and develop this program into a national contender and challenge to make the College World Series. We will work tirelessly each and every day to make our alumni, former players and everyone involved in the program proud.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.