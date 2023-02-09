Top-ranked Penn State will conclude its conference regular-season slate this weekend with a trip to No. 23 Rutgers Friday before a home dual against No. 28 Maryland at Rec Hall on Sunday.
Nittany Lion wrestlers return to the mat following dual wins against Ohio State and Indiana last week that improved Penn State to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten meets. Last Sunday’s win at Indiana upped the Nittany Lions’ dual win streak to 41.
Rutgers (10-5, 2-4 Big Ten) last Saturday snapped a two-dual skid with a 28-7 win against Maryland (8-7, 0-6 Big Ten). The Terrapins, meanwhile, are seeking their first win since toppling Virginia on Jan 14.
Three Nittany Lions bring top rankings (InterMat) into the next-to-last weekend of the regular season as two-time NCAA champions Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) have held their spots at No. 1 among their respective weight classes.
The trio is a combined 32-1 this season. Brooks lost a 9-7 decision against Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman in December.
Five additional Nittany Lions are ranked among InterMat’s top 10: No. 6 Beau Bartlett (141 pounds), No. 8 Levi Haines (157 pounds), No. 9 Alex Facundo (165 pounds), No. 3 Max Dean (197 pounds) and No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (285 pounds). Shayne Van Ness is ranked No. 13 at 149 pounds.
Starocci has accumulated a team-best 55 dual points, and his six major decisions this season also rank tops among the team. Bravo-Young has registered a team-leading 67 takedowns, while Starocci has recorded 66. Kerkvliet has been responsible for 18 bonus points and five technical falls – both tops amongst the squad this year.
As a collective, Penn State wrestlers have tallied 354 takedowns while opponents have earned just 71.
Penn State opened conference action on Jan. 6 at Wisconsin and hasn’t scored fewer than 23 points in Big Ten duals. The Nittany Lions’ most formidable challenge to date this season was a 23-14 win against second-ranked Iowa on Jan. 27 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State concludes the regular season on Feb. 19 when Clarion visits Rec Hall. The Big Ten Tournament runs March 4-5 at the University of Michigan.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
