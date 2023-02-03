The No. 1-ranked Penn State wrestling team secured its 40th consecutive dual win Friday as the top-ranked Nittany Lions defeated No. 5 Ohio State 29-9 in Columbus, Ohio.
Nittany Lions wrestlers won eight of 10 bouts and accumulated a 19-3 takedown advantage.
At 197 pounds, No. 4 Max Dean posted the Nittany Lions’ lone pin of the dual, taking down No. 17 Gavin Hoffman in 4:17.
Penn State’s (12-0, 5-0 Big Ten) three top-ranked wrestlers went 3-0 against the Buckeyes.
Roman Bravo-Young extended his win streak to 47 bouts with an 8-2 decision with riding time against No. 9 Jesse Mendez at 133 pounds. On Tuesday, Bravo-Young and Mendez split honors as Big Ten co-wrestlers of the week.
Carter Starocci earned an 11-5 decision against No. 7 Ethan Smith at 174, while Aaron Brooks won a 3-2 decision against No. 5 Kaleb Romero in the dual’s bout at 184. Starocci extended his win streak to 39.
Second-ranked Greg Kerkvliet claimed his 10th win of the season by capping Friday’s action with a 9-0 major decision against No. 18 Tate Orndorff at 285.
Ohio State’s No. 10 Malik Heinselman opened the evening with a win by technical fall (1:56) against Gary Steen at 125.
A week after suffering his first loss of the year, Penn State No. 5 Beau Bartlett returned to the win column with a 4-2 decision against No. 19 Dylan D’Emilio at 141. Bartlett improved to 15-1 this season.
Buckeyes 149-pounder Sammy Sasso preserved his No. 3 ranking with a 6-3 decision against No. 13 Shayne Van Ness.
Penn State burned Levi Haines’ redshirt during this past Friday’s dual against Iowa, paving the way for the freshman to continue his impressive run this season at 157. No. 9 Haines won his 14th bout of the season with a 14-2 major decision against No. 25 Paddy Gallagher.
No. 8 Alex Facundo earned a 4-1 decision against No. 12 Carson Kharchla, using a takedown in the final seconds to secure the win.
Penn State visits Indiana at 2 p.m. Sunday.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
