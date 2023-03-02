STATE COLLEGE — Members of Penn State’s wrestling program will tell you although the regular season carries significant weight, they live for March — when the stage flips from Rec Hall and opposing venues to the amplified atmospheres of the Big Ten and NCAA championships.
Last year, the Nittany Lions finished second behind Michigan at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships before claiming five individual national championships and the overall national title in Detroit.
“This is the fun part,” said Carter Starocci, a Cathedral Prep High School product and two-time national champion at 174 pounds. “It’s exciting wrestling all the matches all year long, but this is why we train really hard. This is what it’s all about right here.”
The top-ranked Nittany Lions head to Ann Arbor this weekend for the 2023 Big Ten Championships after compiling a 16-0 overall record during the regular season.
Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young enter the Big Ten Championships with matching national championships and undefeated records this year.
Bravo-Young — a two-time NCAA champion — claimed his second Big Ten crown at 133 pounds last year. Starocci earned his first Big Ten title at 174 pounds last March, and he’s compiled a 16-0 record during the regular season.
Two other Nittany Lions join Starocci and Bravo-Young as defending Big Ten champions.
Aaron Brooks won his second Big Ten title at 184 pounds in Lincoln, Nebraska, last season and followed that by claiming the NCAA title for the second time in his career. Brooks is 9-1 this season. Dean joined the program last year after transferring from Cornell. The 197-pounder earned his first Big Ten title and later joined Penn State’s national champion quintet. Dean went 18-2 during the regular season.
This year’s postseason Nittany Lions features a mix of young and old.
Gary Steen (Reynolds High, 125 pounds, 6-12), Shayne Van Ness (149 pounds, 15-4), Levi Haines (157 pounds, 18-1) and Alex Facundo (165 pounds, 16-2) are making their first appearances in a conference championship. Haines is 9-0 against Big Ten competition this year, Facundo is 8-1 and Van Ness is 6-3 in conference bouts.
Penn State 285-pounder Greg Kerkvliet (13-1) commended the four freshmen’s development and growth this year.
“It seems like they’re coming into their own,” Kerkvliet said. “They’re just always building on every match. They seem to get even better. I feel like we all lead each other in a way. They know what they’re doing just as much as I do. I think they have a pretty good grasp on it.”
While the weekend will be unlike anything Penn State’s freshmen four have faced at any point this season, Nittany Lions’ coach Cael Sanderson said his message and focus for the youngsters this week hasn’t deviated from what it has been during the regular season.
“I just think it comes with the territory and us being consistent and having consistent messages,” Sanderson said. “Expecting consistency in practice, and then being around people who have those same qualities, whether it’s in the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club or coaching staff or some of the seniors… Those guys are consistent and are a great example to the rest of them.”
For Beau Bartlett, the 2022-23 season has marked a return to 141 pounds after wrestling at 149 pounds for his first two seasons. Bartlett has thrived at the new weight, producing a 19-1 record during the regular season. He said the positive atmosphere around Penn State’s wrestling complex early this week was tangible as he and his teammates prepared for the Big Ten Championship.
“I love wrestling — and especially wrestling here at Penn State just because of the support,” Bartlett said. “I’ve always thrived in environments with positive energy where people are giving out compliments, they’re holding people accountable, and everyone’s doing the right thing… Everyone is on the same page, and I’m inspired every day by everyone who’s working out. The energy, I’m feeding off of it.”
––––––
Penn State’s
Big Ten Championship
preseeds:
125 pounds: No. 11 Gary Steen
133: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young
141: No. 2 Beau Bartlett
149: No. 5 Shayne Van Ness
157: No. 2 Levi Haines
165: No. 4 Alex Facundo
174: No. 1 Carter Starocci
184: No. 1 Aaron Brooks
197: No. 1 Max Dean
285: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet
