On Friday, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi during a meeting with the university’s Board of Trustees announced plans for the future of the 106,572-seat Nittany Lions’ football stadium – that could include it being used beyond its capacity for football games.
“After extensive research and consultation, renovation for Beaver Stadium is the direction we want to take as it is far more economical than a new build,” Bendapudi said in a statement. “In addition, it’s important to note that no part of this project will be funded by tuition, student fees or any of our educational budget.”
While Bendapudi acknowledged “a lot of public interest in this project,” she said plans for the announced renovation must undergo proposal review and Board of Trustees approval. And although Bendapudi didn’t divulge potential financial costs of the considered renovation during Friday’s meeting, she did say: “Penn State Athletics is a self-sustaining unit of the University – one of only a small number of self-funded collegiate athletics operations in the nation – and, as such, is still working out a funding model as well as a timeline.”
Beaver Stadium is the second-largest football stadium in the United States. During the 2019 season, Beaver Stadium hosted its first high school football game in three decades when State College Area High and Cumberland Valley High faced off. Last June, Beaver Stadium was a location for The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour.
“Penn State has some of the most dedicated and loyal fans in the world and they deserve a facility that has upgraded amenities and improved circulation around the facility to enhance the fan experience,” Bendapudi said. “It is my commitment that we will do what we must to preserve one of our most iconic spaces in the most economical way possible.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.