The emergence of Penn State’s ground game helped return Penn State to the double-win column for the first time since 2019. In the process, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen became the first pair of freshmen teammates in Big Ten history to conclude a season with 700 or more yards rushing.
The duo helped the Nittany Lions finish the season with the Big Ten’s fourth-best rushing attack (2,345 yards). Singleton (1,061) and Allen (867) combined for 1,928 yards and 22 touchdowns. Singleton’s 12 rushing scores etched a new Penn State scoring record by a freshman.
After taking the conference by storm in 2022, it’s no secret that this fall, accounting for the pair defensively will top opponents’ defensive schemes.
“Our offense all spring has been understanding where that extra defender is,” Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said. “If we can know where that extra guy is early, it’s over because we know who we have to make miss. We feel like we’re really good up front at tight end, so if they can cover guys up, we can do the best. I always tell our guys it’s never the offensive line’s job in the run game. Their job is just to cover guys up – our job is to make people miss.”
Seider pointed to two runs by Singleton and Allen in the Nittany Lions’ 35-21 Rose Bowl win against Utah in January as examples of their progression. In the third quarter, Singleton dashed 87 yards for a touchdown during a run that was Penn State’s second-longest in a bowl and the third-longest in the history of the Rose Bowl.
“You watch that last run where Nick goes 87 yards versus Utah, he felt where that extra guy was coming from – the zero blitz, Seider said.
For Allen, Seider highlighted a first-quarter run in which Allen transformed a bottleneck at the line into a positive gain after accounting for the extra Utah defender and making him miss.
“He was able to stop, stutter, and get outside, and the next thing you know, it’s a 12- to 15-yard gain,” Seider said.
The next step in the duo’s progression, Seider said, is consistently recognizing those situations.
“That’s what separates the good ones from the great ones,” he said. “Being able to have that feel like a quarterback. (They) can feel that defensive end coming… Watching them this spring, they’re starting to get that feel, and that’s what’s going to make them even scarier.”
Penn State’s running back room in 2023 will receive an infusion of depth and talent as it welcomes newcomers in freshmen London Montgomery and Cam Wallace, along with Minnesota transfer Trey Potts. The depth the Nittany Lions have amassed at the position bodes well for competition and camaraderie.
“I think our depth is better than it’s ever been since we’ve been here,” Penn State coach James Franklin said when giving his overview of his program. “So what I’m hoping is that we can play a lot of guys on offens4, defense and special teams, to be as healthy in the fourth quarter and as healthy at the end of the season as possible. And then in the postseason, too.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
