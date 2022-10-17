MONTREAL (AP) — Kirby Dach scored 3:09 into overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. Cole Caufield also scored, and Kaiden Guhle had two assists.
After Jeff Petry was sent off in overtime for cross-checking for his third penalty of the game, Dach got a pass from Sean Monahan and beat Casey DeSmith for the power-play goal.
It was Dach’s first goal since he was acquired in a July trade with Chicago.
Evgeni Malkin had two goals for Pittsburgh, and Bryan Rust had two assists. DeSmith made 36 saves.
Crosby was held off the scoresheet. The center had a goal and two assists in each of the Penguins’ first two games — both victories.
Samuel Montembeault stopped 26 shots for Montreal.
The Pens nearly jumped out to an early lead. Danton Heinen grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and surprised Montembeault with a wrist shot, but a video review showed the puck hit both goalposts without crossing the goal line.
After a scoreless first period, Malkin got his second goal of the season 3:52 into the second. He converted a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Marcus Pettersson.
Malkin recorded his second goal of the game four minutes later. The center hopped on Montembeault’s rebound in the slot to give Pittsburgh a 2-0 lead.
The Canadiens cut the deficit to one early in the third. Suzuki broke into the offensive zone and hit the post with a wrist shot, but the captain rounded the net to grab his own rebound and tapped it in.
With 2:26 remaining, the Canadiens called a timeout and pulled Montembeault. Jonathan Drouin then found Caufield with a cross-ice pass, and Caufield tied it at 2.
PETRY RETURNS
Petry played his first game at the Bell Centre in a Penguins uniform. The 34-year-old defenseman was booed on his first touch of the puck.
During a commercial break in the first period, the Canadiens showed a video honoring Petry’s eight seasons in Montreal. He received a nice ovation, only to be booed seconds later on his next shift.
UP NEXT
Penguins: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
––––––
CANADIENS 3, PENGUINS 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 0 — 2
Montreal 0 0 2 1 — 3
1st Period–None. Penalties–None.
2nd Period–1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 2 (Rust, Pettersson), 3:52. 2, Pittsburgh, Malkin 3 (Joseph, Rust), 7:56. Penalties–Dach, MTL (Hooking), 4:58; Xhekaj, MTL (Interference), 16:54; Petry, PIT (Tripping), 19:00.
3rd Period–3, Montreal, Suzuki 2 (Guhle, Hoffman), 1:10. 4, Montreal, Caufield 3 (Drouin, Guhle), 17:40. Penalties–Xhekaj, MTL (High Sticking), 10:25; Petry, PIT (Interference), 12:09.
Overtime–5, Montreal, Dach 1 (Monahan), 3:09 (pp). Penalties–Petry, PIT (Cross Checking), 1:46.
Shots on Goal–Pittsburgh 6-15-6-1–28. Montreal 11-13-11-4–39. Power-play opportunities–Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Montreal 1 of 3. Goalies–Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-1 (39 shots-36 saves). Montreal, Montembeault 1-1-0 (28-26). A–21,105 (21,288). T–2:32. Referees–Francis Charron, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen–Julien Fournier, Trent Knorr.
