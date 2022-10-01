Penguins Sabres Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins' defenseman Mark Friedman passes the puck against the Sabres in the second period of Saturday's preseason game in Buffalo.

 AP

The Pittsburgh Penguins dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday.

The Associated Press has not been sending recaps/stories on NHL preseason games.

Visit pittsburghpenguins.com for more info. The following is the box score:

------

SABRES 3, PENGUINS 1

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 — 1

Buffalo 0 2 1 — 3

1st Period-None. Penalties-Davies, BUF (Slashing), 8:02; Legare, PIT (Slashing), 8:02; Ouellet, PIT (Cross Checking), 10:48.

2nd Period-1, Buffalo, Olofsson 1 (Cozens, Krebs), 12:14. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 1 (Priskie), 18:22. Penalties-Bjork, BUF (Cross Checking), 7:02; Zohorna, PIT (High Sticking), 7:27; Zohorna, PIT (Holding), 10:09; Peterka, BUF (Misconduct), 15:15.

3rd Period-3, Pittsburgh, Caggiula 1 (Puustinen, Kapanen), 18:24. 4, Buffalo, Quinn 1 (Thompson, Olofsson), 19:37 (en). Penalties-Andonovski, PIT (Misconduct), 3:12; Caggiula, PIT (Holding), 8:25; Andonovski, PIT (Hooking), 12:58; Hinostroza, BUF (Hooking), 15:30.

Shots on Goal-Pittsburgh 11-11-11-33. Buffalo 13-9-13-35.

Power-play opportunities-Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 6.

Goalies-Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-0 (34 shots-32 saves). Buffalo, Luukkonen 0-0-0 (33-32).

A-10,908 (19,070). T-2:33.

Referees-Brandon Blandina, Jean Hebert. Linesmen-Devin Berg, Ryan Jackson.

