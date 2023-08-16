Hickory placed third at the Canfield Invitational at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman on Tuesday.
Hornets’ ace Sasha Petrochko was medalist for the second straight year at the event after firing a 66. Hickory shot a 312 team score.
Aurora, Ohio, also shot a 312 and won the tiebreaker against Hickory. Dublin Jerome’s “A” team captured the team title with a 293.
Other scores: Dublin Jerome “B” 327, Walsh Jesuit 331, McDowell 348, Canfield “A” 352, Kent Roosevelt 357, Independence 360, Brunswick 384, Canfield “B” 403, Howland 423.
Hickory’s Luciana Masters shot a 76, Ava Liburdi carded an 83, and Madey Myers shot an 87.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.