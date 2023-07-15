NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship.
Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.
Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of the rain.
“We thought the greens might be a tad softer, but early on it wasn’t really raining hard enough for anything to change,” Cone said. “We got to probably 15 and it kind of started deluging, so the greens got a little softer.”
The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.
“Just got rolling,” Cone said. “Just played smart, fairways, greens, not get too aggressive. Just hoped the putter came alive and today it did. Hopefully, it continues tomorrow.”
The 43-year-old Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s.
“These young guys aren’t like when I was young. They’re ready to win now, there’s no learning curve anymore,” Glover said. “So, it’s going to be all all of us want tomorrow. It’s going to be a knock-down drag-out and it should be fun.”
The 2009 U.S. Open champion switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week in the John Deere Classic.
Norrman, from Sweden, had his second straight 67.
“It was a weird one,” Norrman said. “The weather was awful at times and the sun came out after that. And the golf was pretty good along the way.”
Frenchman Adrien Saddier (67) was 15 under, with England's Nathan Kimsey (67) and South Africa's Jayden Schaper (68) at 14 under.
“The weather wasn’t the best,” Saddier said. “Just tried to stay in the moment, to enjoy the position I have on the leaderboard.”
------
Barbasol Championship Scores
At Champions at Keene Trace
Nicholasville, Ky.
Purse: $3.8 million
Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72
3rd Round
Trevor Cone, United States 71-65-63—199
Lucas Glover, United States 63-68-69—200
Vincent Norrman, Sweden 66-67-67—200
Adrien Saddier, France 68-66-67—201
Nathan Kimsey, England 69-66-67—202
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-66-68—202
Daniel Brown, England 65-68-70—203
Louis De Jager, South Africa 69-65-69—203
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 66-70-67—203
Alexander Levy, France 69-68-66—203
Grayson Murray, United States 70-70-63—203
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 69-66-68—203
David Ravetto, France 72-64-67—203
Ryan Armour, United States 64-71-69—204
Jason Dufner, United States 68-67-69—204
Tano Goya, Argentina 68-71-65—204
Adam Long, United States 66-67-71—204
Ryan Moore, United States 64-70-70—204
Cameron Percy, Australia 70-69-65—204
Doc Redman, United States 69-70-65—204
Tyson Alexander, United States 70-67-68—205
Kevin Tway, United States 71-67-67—205
Akshay Bhatia, United States 68-68-70—206
Christoffer Bring, Denmark 72-65-69—206
MJ Daffue, South Africa 70-66-70—206
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 66-69-71—206
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-69-68—206
Russell Knox, Scotland 68-69-69—206
Justin Lower, United States 72-66-68—206
Chris Nido, United States 74-65-67—206
Henrik Norlander, Sweden 69-67-70—206
Ryan Brehm, United States 72-66-69—207
Wesley Bryan, United States 65-73-69—207
Kramer Hickok, United States 68-70-69—207
Max McGreevy, United States 70-70-67—207
Andrew Novak, United States 65-73-69—207
Matti Schmid, Germany 68-71-68—207
Tommy Gainey, United States 70-69-69—208
Brice Garnett, United States 70-70-68—208
Michael Gligic, Canada 68-70-70—208
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 68-72-68—208
William McGirt, United States 69-70-69—208
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 67-69-72—208
Ted Potter Jr., United States 69-68-71—208
Brian Stuard, United States 73-66-69—208
Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 69-70-70—209
David Ford, United States 71-67-71—209
Peter Malnati, United States 67-72-70—209
Cody Gribble, United States 65-75-70—210
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 70-69-71—210
Bo Hoag, United States 69-71-70—210
Kelly Kraft, United States 71-68-71—210
Chad Ramey, United States 67-69-74—210
JC Ritchie, South Africa 67-69-74—210
Johannes Veerman, United States 66-70-74—210
Clement Sordet, France 67-73-71—211
Bo Van Pelt, United States 66-74-71—211
John Axelsen, Denmark 72-68-72—212
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-68-72—212
Zecheng Dou, China 70-70-72—212
Scott Harrington, United States 70-70-72—212
Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-66-75—212
Martin Trainer, France 70-69-73—212
Greg Chalmers, Australia 70-70-73—213
Patton Kizzire, United States 67-71-75—213
Richy Werenski, United States 70-68-75—213
Sung Kang, South Korea 70-70-76—216
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.