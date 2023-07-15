Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Trevor Cone drives during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Country Club in Detroit on June 29.

 AP

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship.

Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Cone had a bogey-free round, with the tee times moved up because of the rain.

“We thought the greens might be a tad softer, but early on it wasn’t really raining hard enough for anything to change,” Cone said. “We got to probably 15 and it kind of started deluging, so the greens got a little softer.”

The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.

“Just got rolling,” Cone said. “Just played smart, fairways, greens, not get too aggressive. Just hoped the putter came alive and today it did. Hopefully, it continues tomorrow.”

The 43-year-old Glover, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 69 for his 11th straight round in the 60s.

“These young guys aren’t like when I was young. They’re ready to win now, there’s no learning curve anymore,” Glover said. “So, it’s going to be all all of us want tomorrow. It’s going to be a knock-down drag-out and it should be fun.”

The 2009 U.S. Open champion switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week in the John Deere Classic.

Norrman, from Sweden, had his second straight 67.

“It was a weird one,” Norrman said. “The weather was awful at times and the sun came out after that. And the golf was pretty good along the way.”

Frenchman Adrien Saddier (67) was 15 under, with England's Nathan Kimsey (67) and South Africa's Jayden Schaper (68) at 14 under.

“The weather wasn’t the best,” Saddier said. “Just tried to stay in the moment, to enjoy the position I have on the leaderboard.”

Barbasol Championship Scores

At Champions at Keene Trace

Nicholasville, Ky.

Purse: $3.8 million

Yardage: 7,328; Par: 72

3rd Round

Trevor Cone, United States 71-65-63—199

Lucas Glover, United States 63-68-69—200

Vincent Norrman, Sweden 66-67-67—200

Adrien Saddier, France 68-66-67—201

Nathan Kimsey, England 69-66-67—202

Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 68-66-68—202

Daniel Brown, England 65-68-70—203

Louis De Jager, South Africa 69-65-69—203

Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 66-70-67—203

Alexander Levy, France 69-68-66—203

Grayson Murray, United States 70-70-63—203

Taylor Pendrith, Canada 69-66-68—203

David Ravetto, France 72-64-67—203

Ryan Armour, United States 64-71-69—204

Jason Dufner, United States 68-67-69—204

Tano Goya, Argentina 68-71-65—204

Adam Long, United States 66-67-71—204

Ryan Moore, United States 64-70-70—204

Cameron Percy, Australia 70-69-65—204

Doc Redman, United States 69-70-65—204

Tyson Alexander, United States 70-67-68—205

Kevin Tway, United States 71-67-67—205

Akshay Bhatia, United States 68-68-70—206

Christoffer Bring, Denmark 72-65-69—206

MJ Daffue, South Africa 70-66-70—206

Angel Hidalgo, Spain 66-69-71—206

Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 69-69-68—206

Russell Knox, Scotland 68-69-69—206

Justin Lower, United States 72-66-68—206

Chris Nido, United States 74-65-67—206

Henrik Norlander, Sweden 69-67-70—206

Ryan Brehm, United States 72-66-69—207

Wesley Bryan, United States 65-73-69—207

Kramer Hickok, United States 68-70-69—207

Max McGreevy, United States 70-70-67—207

Andrew Novak, United States 65-73-69—207

Matti Schmid, Germany 68-71-68—207

Tommy Gainey, United States 70-69-69—208

Brice Garnett, United States 70-70-68—208

Michael Gligic, Canada 68-70-70—208

Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 68-72-68—208

William McGirt, United States 69-70-69—208

Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 67-69-72—208

Ted Potter Jr., United States 69-68-71—208

Brian Stuard, United States 73-66-69—208

Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 69-70-70—209

David Ford, United States 71-67-71—209

Peter Malnati, United States 67-72-70—209

Cody Gribble, United States 65-75-70—210

Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 70-69-71—210

Bo Hoag, United States 69-71-70—210

Kelly Kraft, United States 71-68-71—210

Chad Ramey, United States 67-69-74—210

JC Ritchie, South Africa 67-69-74—210

Johannes Veerman, United States 66-70-74—210

Clement Sordet, France 67-73-71—211

Bo Van Pelt, United States 66-74-71—211

John Axelsen, Denmark 72-68-72—212

Aaron Cockerill, Canada 72-68-72—212

Zecheng Dou, China 70-70-72—212

Scott Harrington, United States 70-70-72—212

Jason Scrivener, Australia 71-66-75—212

Martin Trainer, France 70-69-73—212

Greg Chalmers, Australia 70-70-73—213

Patton Kizzire, United States 67-71-75—213

Richy Werenski, United States 70-68-75—213

Sung Kang, South Korea 70-70-76—216

