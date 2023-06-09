TORONTO (AP) — Carl Yuan moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour, shooting a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open.
Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan's two-day total of 9-under 135.
“I felt like I putted pretty well (Thursday). But iron play was better, wedges were definitely better, got it in play a little more off the tee," said McIlroy, who had never seen the course before the opening round. “So yeah, it was a better, more solid round.”
Corey Conners, seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954, shot 69 and was one shot back. Joining him were Tyrrell Hatton — who shot 64 to set the course record for Oakdale's composite routing — C.T. Pan (66) and Aaron Rai (69).
“Really happy with the start,” Conners said. “Fun playing in front of the Canadian fans. Just enjoying the walk out there.”
Conners is coming off a tie for 12th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
“I would say this week I’ve been a lot more relaxed than even I was there and I felt like I was quite relaxed at the PGA Championship,” he said. “So I’m feeling good about my game and able to play with freedom and confidence. I’m just having a lot of fun.”
Yuan, a 26-year-old from China who played college golf at Washington, has made 7 of 20 cuts this season, with his best finish a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. With his playing status very much in jeopardy, Yuan is trying to block out the stress and have fun on the course.
“That’s my goal coming into the week. That’s my No. 1 goal,” Yuan said. “Not a result goal, just like being in the present, hitting shot by shot and, yeah, being out here trying to have the most fun. All of it.”
Yuan said the weather reminded him of his college days in the Pacific Northwest.
“I think this is right up my alley,” said Yuan, who was born in Dalian, China. “I went to school in Seattle. ... That’s exactly what we deal with in the wintertime.”
Brendon Todd and first-round co-leader Justin Lower were among six players two shots back on a bunched leaderboard. Justin Rose, paired with McIlroy the first two days, shot consecutive 69s to match him at 6 under.
Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg made the cut in his pro debut. The former Texas Tech player from Sweden was 3 under after an opening 69 and a second-round 72.
––––––
At Oakdale Golf & Country Club
Toronto
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
2nd Round
Carl Yuan68-67—135
Corey Conners67-69—136
Tyrrell Hatton72-64—136
C.T. Pan70-66—136
Aaron Rai67-69—136
Jonathan Byrd68-69—137
Chesson Hadley67-70—137
Harry Higgs71-66—137
Justin Lower67-70—137
Andrew Novak69-68—137
Brendon Todd68-69—137
Mark Hubbard68-70—138
Seonghyeon Kim68-70—138
Nate Lashley70-68—138
Rory McIlroy71-67—138
Justin Rose69-69—138
Doug Ghim71-68—139
Adam Hadwin71-68—139
Lee Hodges72-67—139
Peter Malnati70-69—139
Seung-Yul Noh71-68—139
Roger Sloan69-70—139
Wil Bateman74-66—140
Harrison Endycott72-68—140
Tommy Fleetwood70-70—140
Harry Hall69-71—140
Garrick Higgo71-69—140
Peter Kuest72-68—140
Ted Potter Jr.73-67—140
Brandon Wu71-69—140
Carson Young71-69—140
Ludvig Aberg69-72—141
Scott Brown73-68—141
Matt Fitzpatrick68-73—141
Brian Gay71-70—141
Lucas Glover69-72—141
Cody Gribble69-72—141
Sung Kang73-68—141
Patton Kizzire71-70—141
Shane Lowry72-69—141
Stuart Macdonald73-68—141
Taylor Pendrith69-72—141
Austin Smotherman71-70—141
Callum Tarren69-72—141
Richy Werenski69-72—141
Dylan Wu71-70—141
Sam Bennett70-72—142
Eric Cole69-73—142
MJ Daffue73-69—142
Will Gordon68-74—142
James Hahn69-73—142
Matt Kuchar71-71—142
Andrew Landry73-69—142
Cameron Percy75-67—142
Scott Piercy70-72—142
Greyson Sigg71-71—142
Nick Taylor75-67—142
Mike Weir72-70—142
Vince Whaley73-69—142
Akshay Bhatia69-74—143
Trevor Cone71-72—143
Jason Dufner73-70—143
Brice Garnett68-75—143
Ryan Gerard68-75—143
Brent Grant71-72—143
Bill Haas71-72—143
Michael Kim72-71—143
Adam Long74-69—143
Ryan Moore69-74—143
Henrik Norlander71-72—143
Chez Reavie72-71—143
Alex Smalley73-70—143
Sahith Theegala73-70—143
Martin Trainer71-72—143
Cameron Young71-72—143
David Lingmerth72-WD
