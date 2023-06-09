Canadian Open Golf

Carl Yuan lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the second round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Friday.

 ANDREW LAHODYNSKYJ | The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Carl Yuan moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour, shooting a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open.

Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan's two-day total of 9-under 135.

“I felt like I putted pretty well (Thursday). But iron play was better, wedges were definitely better, got it in play a little more off the tee," said McIlroy, who had never seen the course before the opening round. “So yeah, it was a better, more solid round.”

Corey Conners, seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954, shot 69 and was one shot back. Joining him were Tyrrell Hatton — who shot 64 to set the course record for Oakdale's composite routing — C.T. Pan (66) and Aaron Rai (69).

“Really happy with the start,” Conners said. “Fun playing in front of the Canadian fans. Just enjoying the walk out there.”

Conners is coming off a tie for 12th in the PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

“I would say this week I’ve been a lot more relaxed than even I was there and I felt like I was quite relaxed at the PGA Championship,” he said. “So I’m feeling good about my game and able to play with freedom and confidence. I’m just having a lot of fun.”

Yuan, a 26-year-old from China who played college golf at Washington, has made 7 of 20 cuts this season, with his best finish a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January. With his playing status very much in jeopardy, Yuan is trying to block out the stress and have fun on the course.

“That’s my goal coming into the week. That’s my No. 1 goal,” Yuan said. “Not a result goal, just like being in the present, hitting shot by shot and, yeah, being out here trying to have the most fun. All of it.”

Yuan said the weather reminded him of his college days in the Pacific Northwest.

“I think this is right up my alley,” said Yuan, who was born in Dalian, China. “I went to school in Seattle. ... That’s exactly what we deal with in the wintertime.”

Brendon Todd and first-round co-leader Justin Lower were among six players two shots back on a bunched leaderboard. Justin Rose, paired with McIlroy the first two days, shot consecutive 69s to match him at 6 under.

Former top-ranked amateur Ludvig Aberg made the cut in his pro debut. The former Texas Tech player from Sweden was 3 under after an opening 69 and a second-round 72.

––––––

At Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Toronto

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

2nd Round

Carl Yuan68-67—135

Corey Conners67-69—136

Tyrrell Hatton72-64—136

C.T. Pan70-66—136

Aaron Rai67-69—136

Jonathan Byrd68-69—137

Chesson Hadley67-70—137

Harry Higgs71-66—137

Justin Lower67-70—137

Andrew Novak69-68—137

Brendon Todd68-69—137

Mark Hubbard68-70—138

Seonghyeon Kim68-70—138

Nate Lashley70-68—138

Rory McIlroy71-67—138

Justin Rose69-69—138

Doug Ghim71-68—139

Adam Hadwin71-68—139

Lee Hodges72-67—139

Peter Malnati70-69—139

Seung-Yul Noh71-68—139

Roger Sloan69-70—139

Wil Bateman74-66—140

Harrison Endycott72-68—140

Tommy Fleetwood70-70—140

Harry Hall69-71—140

Garrick Higgo71-69—140

Peter Kuest72-68—140

Ted Potter Jr.73-67—140

Brandon Wu71-69—140

Carson Young71-69—140

Ludvig Aberg69-72—141

Scott Brown73-68—141

Matt Fitzpatrick68-73—141

Brian Gay71-70—141

Lucas Glover69-72—141

Cody Gribble69-72—141

Sung Kang73-68—141

Patton Kizzire71-70—141

Shane Lowry72-69—141

Stuart Macdonald73-68—141

Taylor Pendrith69-72—141

Austin Smotherman71-70—141

Callum Tarren69-72—141

Richy Werenski69-72—141

Dylan Wu71-70—141

Sam Bennett70-72—142

Eric Cole69-73—142

MJ Daffue73-69—142

Will Gordon68-74—142

James Hahn69-73—142

Matt Kuchar71-71—142

Andrew Landry73-69—142

Cameron Percy75-67—142

Scott Piercy70-72—142

Greyson Sigg71-71—142

Nick Taylor75-67—142

Mike Weir72-70—142

Vince Whaley73-69—142

Akshay Bhatia69-74—143

Trevor Cone71-72—143

Jason Dufner73-70—143

Brice Garnett68-75—143

Ryan Gerard68-75—143

Brent Grant71-72—143

Bill Haas71-72—143

Michael Kim72-71—143

Adam Long74-69—143

Ryan Moore69-74—143

Henrik Norlander71-72—143

Chez Reavie72-71—143

Alex Smalley73-70—143

Sahith Theegala73-70—143

Martin Trainer71-72—143

Cameron Young71-72—143

David Lingmerth72-WD

Tags

Trending Video