SHARON — Derek Douglas fired a 3-pointer, but solid defense made it come up short. Sharon grabbed the offensive rebound, but Owen Schenker’s attempt from deep was no good as well.
That final defensive stand, and timely production from Noah Philson, led to the Greenville boys basketball team coming from behind to beat the Tigers 51-48 Tuesday night at Sharon High School.
The Trojans (3-2, 10-5) trailed 46-43 following a pair of free throws by Schenker with 5:20 to play. However, solid defense and Philson sparked Greenville’s comeback.
Greenville held the Tigers to six points in the fourth quarter. That provided enough of an opportunity to get the offense back into the swing of things. Philson grabbed a couple rebounds and added a pair of layups on back-to-back possessions to give the Trojans the lead.
The Tigers (4-1, 10-6) cut the lead to 49-48 with 1:46 to play after Douglas drove to the basket for a layup. But Logan Lentz responded with a layup of his own to push the Trojans’ lead to 51-48 with just over a minute left.
“That’s one thing we’ve been working with Philson, getting him to attack like that,” Greenville head coach Scot Vannoy said. “I thought he did a wonderful job. He had a couple great backdoor cuts. He drives down, ball fakes, rips and drives and he’s able to take it straight to the hoop.”
Sharon opted to play defense instead of fouling the rest of the way, and it worked.
Following a Sharon turnover, Greenville tried to get the ball in play with a deep pass. But the ball sailed into the far-left corner. In an attempt to save the possession, Jase Herrick batted the ball backward, but it went out of bounds at halfcourt.
That set up the final couple chances for the Tigers from 3-point range that were unsuccessful.
For Sharon head coach Louis Brown, he hopes the loss can serve as a learning experience for his young squad. He said the Tigers need to do a better job at taking care of the basketball, rebounding and understanding what movement is needed off the ball.
“Would have liked to finish (region play) undefeated, but we needed one like this so we can learn from it,” Brown said. “I think a few of our guys were on a little bit of a high horse. Not overlooking Greenville, but maybe thinking if we do the basic things, we’ll win.”
Philson finished with a double-double, registering game-highs in points (19) and rebounds (10). Lentz added 15 points with six rebounds, and Herrick finished with six points and two rebounds.
Santino Piccirilli led the way for the Tigers in points (14) and rebounds (seven). Douglas scored 10 points with five rebounds and tied Lamont Austin with a game-best three assists. Austin and Schenker each had eight points.
Following Tuesday’s victory, the Trojans have won two in a row after dropping a pair to Hickory and Grove City. They will start a four-game homestand on Friday against Wilmington. The rest of the home series will consist of Northwestern on Saturday, Hickory on Tuesday and Cambridge Springs on Feb. 8.
“We still have seven games left,” Vannoy said. “We gotta go through all five regions again, so this will give the guys momentum so that we can finish the rest of the regular season strong.”
––––––
GREENVILLE 14 12 12 13 51
SHARON 11 15 16 6 48
GREENVILLE – Herrick 3-0-0-6, Stuyvesant 1-0-0-2, Philson 8-2-3-19, Lentz 6-3-5-15, Cano 0-2-4-2, Hedderick 1-0-0-2, Vannoy 2-0-0-5. 3-pt. goals: Philson 1, Vannoy 1. Totals: 21-7-12-51.
SHARON – Ham 2-0-0-4, Austin 3-2-2-8, Douglas 5-0-0-10, Hoffman 1-0-0-2, Fromm 1-0-0-2, Root 0-0-2-0, Piccirilli 5-3-6-14, Schenker 2-2-2-8. 3-pt. goals: Schenker 2, Piccirilli 1. Totals: 19-7-12-48.
JV: Sharon, 45-36.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.