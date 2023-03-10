BOYS BASKETBALL
Who: Farrell (20-4) vs. Geibel Catholic (17-8).
What: PIAA Class 1A first round playoff game.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Farrell High School.
Key Players: Farrell – Nasir O’Kane, Lamont Samuels, Danny Odem, Kylon Wilson, Khanye Mathews. Geibel Catholic – Jaydis Kennedy, 27 ppg.; Trevon White, 19.9; Jeff Johnson, 16.0.
Bonus Shots: The Steelers beat Kennedy Catholic, 59-40, to win their third straight District 10 title. They hold a 36-7 record in the first round of the state playoffs. ... Farrell owns an 82-35 record in the PIAA tournament. ... The D-10 victory was the 10th straight win for Farrell. ... The Steelers will look to knock off Geibel Catholic for the second straight postseason. Farrell beat the Gators 67-55 in the opening round last year. ... The Steelers lost in the second round of the playoffs last season with a 65-53 loss against Elk County Catholic. ... It was a tale of two halves of the season for Geibel Catholic, who started the season 2-6. ... The Gators bounced back to win a share of the WPIAL Section II title by tying Monessen with a 9-1 league record. ... Geibel Catholic fell to eventual WPIAL champion Imani Christian Academy 75-57 in the semifinals of the league’s 1A playoffs. ... The Gators also lost 79-39 to Carlynton in the consolation game.
Who: Kennedy Catholic (13-10) vs. Union (22-3).
What: PIAA Class 1A first round playoff game.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Union High School.
Key Players: Kennedy Catholic – Thorsten Hart, 11.1 points, Remington, Hart 8.1; Levi Hailstock, 6.9. Union – Matthew Stanley, 15.9; Peyton Lombardo, 10.0; Lucas Stanley, 8.4.
Bonus Shots: Kennedy Catholic started the season 5-7 before winning seven of its last nine to end the regular season. ... Three of the Golden Eagles’ 10 losses have come to Farrell. ... The Steelers beat KC 59-40 for the District 10 Class 1A title on March 3. ... It’s Kennedy’s first state playoff game since returning to Class 1A this summer. ... The Golden Eagles reached the Class 2A semifinals last season before falling to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 77-68. ... Today’s game will also be Rick Mancino’s return to state playoff basketball since returning as KC’s head coach. ... Under Mancino, the Golden Eagles won four straight state titles from 2016-19 – one 6A title and three in 1A. ... Union fell to Imani Christian 64-41 in the Class 1A WPIAL championship. ... Lombardo leads the Scotties with 58 3-pointers entering the state bracket.
Who: Mercer (20-5) vs. Southern Huntingdon (20-5).
What: PIAA Class 2A first round playoff game.
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Mercer High School.
Key Players: Mercer – Jake Mattocks, 16.2 points; Dae Mattocks, 11.1; Palmer, 6.5. Southern Huntingdon – Carbaugh, Nate Myers, Owen Winters.
Bonus Shots: Mercer reached the state tournament following a 49-44 loss to Erie First Christian Academy in the District 10 championship. A strong second half by the Mustangs gave Mercer a puncher’s chance at their first district title since 1989. ... The loss to EFCA snapped a 13-game winning streak by the Mustangs. ... Jake Mattocks enters the game with 1,083 career points. ... Southern Huntingdon earned a playoff spot with a 67-50 win over Mount Union in a consolation game. ... It’s the first time the Rockets have reached the state playoffs.
Who: Hickory (15-9) vs. North Catholic (19-7).
What: PIAA Class 4A first round playoff game.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: North Catholic High School.
Key Players: Hickory – Aidan Enoch, 10.7 points; Tyson Djakovich, 10.1; Rylan Dye, 10.0. North Catholic – Max Hurray, 21.6; Andrew Maddalon, 19.4; Matt Ellery 15.2.
Bonus Shots: Hickory entered the District 10 Class 4A championship against rival Grove City as one of the hottest teams in the district. ... The Hornets are 6-3 over the last nine games, with the three losses coming to Grove City. ... The Hornets fell to GC 47-40 in the D-10 title game. ... Hickory returns to the state tournament after qualifying last year, falling to Quaker Valley 67-51 in the opening round. ... The Hornets will look for their first playoff victory since beating Greater Johnstown 50-48 in the 4A quarterfinals in 2021, which saw them make a run to the state title game. ... North Catholic pulled off three straight upsets on its way to the WPIAL Class 4A title. ... NC fell to top-seeded Lincoln Park 78-68 in the D-7 championship game. ... The Trojans won 15 of their final 17 games, with both losses coming to Lincoln Park. ... The Trojans have posted a plus-26 point differential this season. ... North Catholic averages 71.8 points per game while allowing 57.7.
Who: Grove City (16-9) vs. Hampton (23-3).
What: PIAA Class 4A first round playoff game.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Grove City High School.
Key Players: Grove City – Nathan Greer, 15.4; Brett Loughry, 13.9; Gavin Lutz, 11.4. Hampton – Peter Kramer, 20.0; Eric Weeks, 15.8; Liam Mignogna, 14.7.
Bonus Shots: Grove City reached the state playoffs after beating Hickory 47-40 in the District 10 Class 4A championship. The D-10 victory over the rival Hornets was the first district title for Grove City since 1999. ... It’s the Eagles first trip to the PIAA tournament since the 2020 season. ... They technically enter tonight looking to extend it’s state playoff winnings streak to three games since they didn’t lose in 2020. The 4A semifinal that season against Hickory – along with the rest of high school sports that academic year – was canceled due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... GC has won the last 11 games heading into tonight’s game. ... The Talbots are in the state playoffs for the second consecutive season. ... Hampton competed in Class 5A last year before dropping a class over the summer. ... Kramer, a junior, is a 1,000-point scorer for the Talbots. ... Kramer missed the Talbots’ 58-41 loss to Highlands in their WPIAL quarterfinal and the win over Blackhawk in the opening round.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Who: Jamestown (5-18) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (14-12).
What: PIAA Class 1A playoffs, 1st round.
When: 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Mercer High School.
Key Players: Jamestown - Alayna Cadman 10.0 ppg., Taylor Keener 5.7; Savannah Thurber 5.0; Kiley Matters 2.8, Brianna Shetter 1.5. DuBois Central Catholic - Kayley Risser (12.0), Lexi Berta, Marina Hanes, Faith Jacob, Jessy Frank.
Bonus Shots: Coach Jen McElhinny’s Jamestown High Muskies captured the program’s first-ever District 10 championship on Saturday with a 53-21 win over Commodore Perry at Farrell High School. Cadman fired in a season-high 23 points to lead the Muskies and Keener scored 11. It was the third time this season that Jamestown defeated CP. ... This is the first time the Jamestown girls hoops program has ever competed in the state playoffs. ... Prior to Saturday’s game, the Muskies hadn’t played since mid-February. ... Jamestown’s other wins this season are against Rocky Grove (43-17 on Dec. 9 and 42-27 on Dec. 28). ... Jamestown’s win on Saturday snapped a 7-game losing streak. ... Coach Jordan Hoover’s DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals are the third seed out of District 9. ... DCC’s losses are against Neshannock (61-21 in Karns City Tipoff), Warren (62-50), DuBois (33-23), Punxsutawney (67-35), Elk County Catholic (46-34 and 45-23), St. Marys (35-29 and 37-34), Marion Center (61-31), Redbank Valley (56-38), Glendale (54-51 in OT), and Otto-Eldred (61-40). ... DCC beat Port Allegany (54-30) in the D-9 quarterfinals. Frank scored 15, Berta 11, and Risser 10. ... DCC, which was seeded fourth in the D-9 tourney, lost to top-seeded Otto-Eldred (61-40) in the District 9 semifinals. O-E advanced to the 1A title game for the third straight season. Berta scored 10 and Jacob 8 for DCC. O-E star Katie Sheeler fired in 32 and became the the program’s all-time leading scorer. ... DuBois Central Catholic defeated North Clarion (63-44) in the D-9 consolation game to advance to states. Berta and Risser had 18 points each, Jacob scored 11, and Hanes added nine points. ... Last season, DCC (17-10) was the fifth seed out of D-9 and lost to D-7 champ Bishop Canevin (52-32) in the opening round of the state playoffs. ... Saturday’s winner will play either District 6 champion Williamsburg (26-1) or St. Joseph (20-6), the fourth seed out of D-7, in the second round of the PIAA playoffs on Wednesday.
Who: Kennedy Catholic (21-4) vs. Brentwood (14-11).
What: PIAA Class 2A playoffs, 1st round.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Kennedy Catholic High School.
Key Players: Layke Fields 19.2 ppg., Bella Magestro 11.9, Monique Vincent 8.7, Hayden Keith 7.0, Cassie Dancak 6.4. Brentwood - Brianna Folino, Jenna Yee, Mia March, Bobbie Wardiznski, Paige Boehm, Ay’marie Henry.
Bonus Shots: Coach Justin Magestro’s Kennedy Catholic squad captured the program’s 13th straight (29th overall) D-10 title on Saturday by routing Maplewood (73-33). Fields and Bianco scored 21 points each and Bella Magestro added 12 points. Fields also grabbed 20 rebounds. ... KC begins the PIAA playoffs on an 18-game winning streak. Its last loss was a 53-29 setback to District 7 Class 6A Norwin. ... KC began the season with an 0-3 record after dropping its season-opener to North Catholic (50-28) and then heading to West Virginia to play powerhouses Morgantown and University. KC put together a brutal schedule to prep for the playoffs. They also lost to Norwin, but picked up big road wins at Indiana, Blackhawk, and McDowell. North Catholic beat Blackhawk (55-53) on Saturday to win the D-7 Class 4A championship. It was North Catholic’s second straight and record 22nd D-7 championship. ... The loss to Norwin (53-29) on Dec. 22 was KC’s last loss. ... KC captured its 14th region title this year with a perfect 14-0 record and outscored its D-10 playoff opponents 219-78. ... Fields, a sophomore who was a rare All-State selection as a freshman last year, has already compiled 807 career points. ... KC has its sites set on returning to the PIAA championship game. The Golden Eagles dropped a tough 66-54 decision to District 4 champion Northumberland Christian in Hershey last year. NC senior star Emily Garvin, who scored 35 points in that game, just wrapped up her freshman year playing at Grove City College. ... KC beat North Clarion, Shanksville-Stonycreek, Otto-Eldred, and Portage to reach last year’s championship game. ... KC won its lone state title in 2001 with a 48-46 victory over Pottsville-Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary. ... Coach Rachel Thomas’ Brentwood Spartans are the No. 7 seed out of District 7. ... Brentwood went 8-2 in Section 2 to finish behind Burgettstown (10-0). ... Brentwood started out the season 1-5, but battled its way into the state playoffs. ... Spartans’ losses are to Beaver Area (51-12), South Side Beaver (55-46), Keystone Oaks (55-33), Ellwood City (48-35), South Park (35-23), Waynesburg Central (64-34), Burgettstown (54-38 and 49-29), and Washington (35-28), Shenango (43-39), and Greensburg Central Catholic (68-42). ... Brentwood beat Clairton (49-43) in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs and then lost to Shenango in the quarterfinals. The Spartans then lost to GCC in a consolation game and then beat Chartiers-Houston (47-43) in the 7th-place consolation contest. ... Brentwood was the eighth seed in the D-7 playoffs and were able to defeat Clairton, which featured sophomore star Iyanna Wade, the WPIAL’s regular-season scoring leader (33.3 ppg.). She scored 29 points, but was held scoreless over the final 2:30 of the game. March had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Henry added 14 points and nine boards. ... The past two seasons, Brentwood has lost in the first round of the D-7 playoffs. ... The Spartans reached the D-7 2A championship game in 2018-19, but lost to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (50-48). They went on to beat Penns Manor (53-38) and lost to Kane (52-47) in the 2nd round of the PIAA playoffs. That was their only PIAA playoff appearance in at least 20 years. ... Brentwood. ... The Spartans haven’t played a local team since the 2011-12 season when they lost to Slippery Rock (51-17) in the Keystone Oaks Tournament. ... Tonight’s winner advances to the second round on Tuesday against either D7-3 Burgettstown (20-6) or D6-2 United (17-8).
Who: Lakeview (18-7) vs. Moniteau (19-7).
What: PIAA Class 2A playoffs, 1st round.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Moniteau High School in West Sunbury.
Key Players: Lakeview - Emma Marsteller 12.2 ppg., Kendra Seddon 9.4; Kyndra Seddon 8.0, Delaney Kepner 4.6; Alaina Peltonen 3.6. Moniteau - Catherine Kelly 15.1; Davina Pry 7.4; Kendall Sankey 7.1; Allie Pry 6.7; Abbey Jewart 6.4.
Bonus Shots: Coach Gary Burke’s Sailors advanced to the state playoffs with a 36-33 win over Cambridge Springs in the D-10 consolation game. Kendra Seddon had 11 points for Lakeview, Marsteller scored nine, and Peltonen contributed eight points. ... The Sailors routed Union City (50-21) in the District 10 quarterfinals before dropping to the consy contest with a 61-29 loss to Kennedy Catholic. ... Lakeview is 10-2 in first-round PIAA playoff games. ... The Sailors have reached the PIAA quarterfinals in 1979, 1980, 2005, and 2006, the semifinals in 1978 and 1982, and the championship game in ‘82 (57-45 loss to D-11 champ Pine Grove). ... Lakeview reached the second round last year after losing to Greenville in the D-10 championship game. The Sailors beat Avonworth (34-27) before falling to North Catholic (56-25). NC just won its 22nd District 7 title. ... The Sailors dropped three games to Kennedy Catholic along with losses to United (46-31), Mercer (31-29), Harbor Creek (45-37), and Sharpsville (49-39). All of those teams, except Mercer, are in the state playoffs. Harbor Creek and United played for district championships. Harbor Creek lost to Fairview in the D-10 4A title game while United lost to Homer Center (52-45) in the D-6 2A championship. ... The five Moniteau girls listed above are all juniors. ... The Warriors dropped a 61-35 decision to Redbank Valley (25-1) in the District 9 championship game. It was RV’s second straight D-9 title and third in four years. Kelly had 15 points for Moniteau, Davina Pry had nine points and seven rebounds, and Sankey added six points. ... RV beat Moniteau four times this season (36-34, 46-31, 56-37, and 61-35). Moniteau’s other losses are against DuBois (39-30), Mercer in OT (37-32) on Dec. 30, and Karns City (40-35). ... Moniteau beat Coudersport (50-38) in the D-9 semifinals to advance to its seventh D-9 title game in the past 12 years. They are 0-7 in championship games. Sankey had an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double vs. Coudy, Allie Pry scored 13, and Kelly 11. ... The Warriors beat Sharon (37-24) on Dec. 29 and defeated Slippery Rock (62-36) on Feb. 7. ... Last year, Moniteau lost to Punxsutawney in the D-9 semifinals. ... Tonight’s winner faces either D-7 champ Shenango (22-4) or Marion Center (14-12), the fourth seed out of D-6.
Who: Sharpsville (14-11) vs. Laurel (23-3).
What: PIAA Class 3A playoffs, 1st round.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Laurel High School.
Key Players: Sharpsville - Chasie Fry 12.1 ppg., Tori Kimpan 8.8, Lily Palko 8.8, Breanna Hanley 5.9, Macie Steiner 4.7. Laurel - Regan Atkins 15.0, Johnna Hill, Danielle Pontius, Joselynn Fortuna, Tori Atkins.
Bonus Shots: Coach Rob Hubbard’s Blue Devils defeated defending D-10 champ Greenville (42-34) in the consolation game to advance to the state playoffs. Fry and Palko scored 12 points each and Kimpan added 10 points. ... The Devils beat Northwestern (37-30) in the D-10 quarters and lost to Mercyhurst Prep (50-33) in the semifinals. ... The Sharpsville girls program has appeared in two state championship games — 1973 (loss to Allentown CC) and 1981 (loss to Susquehanna Twp.). ... Last PIAA playoff appearance for the program was in 2013 when the Devils beat Brookville (38-32) in the opening round and then lost to Burrell (45-18). Sharpsville suffered first-round losses in 1990 (Bellwood-Antis) and 2002 (Cameron County). ... Sharpsville suffered a 50-37 loss at Laurel on Dec. 17. Fry scored 20 to lead the Devils while Hill had 20 for the Spartans and Regan Atkins added 10 points. ... The Devils scheduled tough non-region games against Laurel, Mohawk, Union, and Butler and went 0-4 in those games, but the competition helped them prep for the playoffs. Laurel beat Union (40-32) and Mohawk twice (58-45, 59-39) this season. ... Sharpsville has won eight of their last nine games. It had won seven straight before falling to MP. ... Coach Jim Marcantino’s Laurel High squad shared the D-7 Section 1 title with Neshannock as both teams went 9-1. ... Laurel has wins over Slippery Rock (54-16 on Dec. 3), Grove City (47-31 on Dec. 28), and Greenville (43-34 on Jan. 21). ... Losses are to Mars (48-44 in Slippery Rock Tipoff Tourney), Neshannock (72-55), and Avonworth (48-40) in the WPIAL championship game. ... In the D-7 playoffs, Laurel beat Burrell (64-36), Keystone Oaks (45-44), and defending D-7 and PIAA champ Neshannock (66-46) in the semifinals before falling to Avonworth. ... Hill had 16 points in the title game, Regan Atkins was held to eight points, Pontius scored six and Fortuna had nine rebounds. It was Avonworth’s seventh WPIAL title and first since 2005. Laurel has never won a District 7 championship. The Spartans were also in the 2020 championship game, but lost to Bishop Canevin. ... Hill scored 23, Regan Atkins 15, and Fortuna 14 in the semifinals vs. Neshannock. ... Laurel advanced to the second round of the state playoffs last season. The Spartans beat Redbank Valley (49-44) before losing to Forest Hills (65-46). ... Tonight’s winner will advance to the second round on Tuesday vs. either D-6 champ River Valley (25-2) or York Catholic (17-9), the fourth seed out of District 3.
Who: Wilmington (22-3) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-7).
What: PIAA Class 3A playoffs, 1st round.
When: 7 p.m. Tonight.
Where: Wilmington High School.
Key Players: Wilmington - Lia Krarup 20.2 ppg., Reese Bruckner 6.2, Annalee Gardner 5.6, Sarah Dieter 5.4, Maelee Whiting 4.6, Maya Jeckavitch 4.2. OLSH - Kyleigh Nagy, Emma Ficorilli, Mia Grisafi.
Bonus Shots: Coach Mike Jeckavitch’s Hounds suffered a 48-33 loss to Mercyhurst Prep in the District 10 Class 3A championship game. Maya Jeckavitch led Wilmington with 11 points and Krarup scored 10. It was the first D-10 title game in history for the Hounds. ... Krarup, a sophomore, has already compiled 851 career points. ... The Wilmington girls program has never won a PIAA playoff game and this will just be the second-ever appearance in the state playoffs. The Hounds lost to eventual state champion Bishop Guilfoyle (83-36) in the 2A playoffs in 1991 at Altoona High School. ... Wilmington defeated Seneca (45-29) in the D-10 quarterfinals for its first playoff win since 1995 and then beat defending D-10 champ Greenville (52-39) in the district semifinals. ... Wilmington had won eight straight games before losing to Mercyhurst. ... The Hounds’ other losses have come against Neshannock (47-24), Mohawk (51-33), and Greenville (44-41). ... Last season, Wilmington went 11-12 and lost to Fairview in the D-10 quarterfinals. ... Coach Don Eckerle’s OLSH Chargers are the fifth seed out of District 7. ... OLSH’s losses are against Blackhawk (59-27), Union (42-33), Bishop Canevin (38-33), Avonworth (50-43, 50-39, 43-25), and Moon (41-37 in OT). ... OLSH only gives up 35.1 ppg. ... The Chargers beat Mount Pleasant (51-38) in the first round of the D-7 playoffs, lost to Avonworth (43-25) in the quarterfinals, defeated Waynesburg Central (41-27) in the first round of consolations and then beat Keystone Oaks (69-41) in the fifth-place consolation game. Nagy had 17 points and Grisafi scored 15 for Keystone Oaks. ... In OLSH’s win over Mount Pleasant, Nagy scored 20 and Ficorilli 14. The loss ended the season for Mount Pleasant star Tiffany Zelmore (1,629 career points). ... OLSH is better known for its boys team, who had won four straight WPIAL titles (until losing to Deer Lakes in last Friday’s D-7 2A title tilt), two straight state championships, and a state-record 74 straight wins. ... Last year, the OLSH girls went 21-6 and dropped the D-7 championship game to Neshannock (55-31) and then lost to Bellwood Antis (44-35) in the first round of the state playoffs. ... OLSH’s last WPIAL championship was in 2019 with a win over Brentwood (50-48). ... OLSH has PIAA playoff wins against Reynolds (1st round in 2017), West Middlesex (2nd round in 2016), and a loss to Lakeview in the first round in 2007. ... Tonight’s winner advances to the second round to play either D-7 champion Avonworth (19-5) or Forest Hills (22-5), the third seed out of District 6.
