Eight area basketball teams were in action on Friday in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs. Three of them advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals.
In Class 1A, Farrell beat Geibel Catholic, 75-62, while Kennedy Catholic fell to Union, 65-45. In 4A boys, Hampton beat Grove City, 61-44, and Hickory lost to North Catholic, 89-65.
In 2A girls hoops, Kennedy Catholic rolled past Brentwood, 77-20, while Lakeview defeated Moniteau, 47-40. In 3A, OLSH ousted Wilmington, 60-42, while Sharpsville lost to Laurel, 57-31.
The Jamestown girls and Mercer boys teams are in a doubleheader at Mercer High School today. The District 10 champion Muskies face DuBois Central Catholic at 3 p.m. while the Mustangs battle Southern Huntingdon at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A
• Kennedy Catholic 77, Brentwood 20 — At Hermitage, the District 10 champion Golden Eagles (22-4) rolled past Brentwood (14-12) on Friday.
KC led 32-10 at the end of the opening quarter and held Brentwood to one point in the second half.
Hayden Keith buried four treys en route to 24 points for KC, Layke Fields scored 13, Monique Vincent added 12 points on four three-pointers, Cassie Dancak contributed 11 points, and Bella Magestro scored 10.
Mia March had 10 points for Brentwood.
“It’s nice to get that first-round win under our belt and it was special being able to play at home,” said KC coach Justin Magestro. “I thought we started off a little slow in the first couple of minutes, but once we got into our rhythm on both sides of the ball, we were hitting on all cylinders.
“We shot the ball really well. The guards did a good job. I thought defensively we were really, really solid. Any time you have five players in double figures, you have a good opportunity to win.
“Hayden played a phenomenal game and shot the ball well. Layke was unbelievable too. She had five blocked shots and dominated the paint. She did a tremendous job passing out of the post to her teammates.
“Our seniors in Cassie and Izzy (Isabella Bianco) are playing great and doing a good job of leading us. It was great that our three seniors played their last career home game at Kennedy Catholic and made such a great impression. And our freshmen and sophomores are playing like they are seniors.
“We had 17 assists and good things happen when you share the ball. We had 34 rebounds too. I think we hit our goal in every category and I’m really happy with that. It was a good win and now we are 0-0 again. In the state playoffs it’s one and done, so we’ll enjoy it tonight and get ready for Burgettstown.”
Burgettstown, the third seed out of District 7, beat D-6 runners up United, 57-52, on Friday.
• Lakeview 47, Moniteau 40 — At Moniteau High in West Sunbury, coach Gary Burke’s Sailors (19-7) advanced to Tuesday’s semifinals with the win over the Warriors (19-8).
Lakeview led 14-11 after eight minutes and 28-19 at halftime after outscoring Moniteau 14-8 in the second quarter. The Warriors outscored the Sailors 21-19 in the second half.
Kendra Seddon had 12 points for Lakeview, Kyndra Seddon scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds, and Emma Marsteller had 10 points. Alaina Peltonen had six points, five assists, and two steals.
Catherine Kelly and Davina Pry led Moniteau with 11 points each. Pry also had six boards.
Lakeview is the third seed out of D-10 while Moniteau was the No. 2 seed out of District 9 after losing to Redbank Valley in the championship game.
The Sailors will play District 7 champion Shenango in the second round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. Shenango beat Marion Center (50-43) on Friday.
Class 3A
• Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 60, Wilmington 42 — At New Wilmington, the Chargers (20-7) picked up the win over the Hounds (21-5).
Stats were not reported to The Herald by deadline on Friday night.
Wilmington was the No. 2 team out of D-10 after dropping the District 10 championship game to Mercyhurst Prep.
OLSH, the fifth seed out of District 7, advances to Tuesday’s second round to play District 7 champion Avonworth. The Antelopes of Avonworth High defeated Forest Hills, 40-34.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A
• Farrell 75, Geibel Catholic 62 — At E.J. McCluskey Gymnasium, the Steelers trailed 12-8 at the end of the opening quarter, but stepped on the gas the rest of the way to defeat Geibel Catholic.
Farrell posted a 24-13 scoring edge in the second quarter to lead 32-25 at halftime. Coach Myron Lowe’s District 10 champion Steelers (21-4) outscored Geibel 43-37 in the second half.
Danny Odem rifled in 21 points to lead Farrell, Nasir O’Kane scored 15, and Khanye Matthews and Malachi Owens added 10 points each.
Jaydis Kennedy had a game-high 27 points for Geibel Catholic (17-9) while Trevon White, Jeffrey Johnson, and Kaiden Grady added 10 points each. Geibel was the fourth seed out of District 7.
Farrell moves on to play Harmony, the second seed out of District 6, in Tuesday’s second round. Harmony beat DuBois Central Catholic, 70-58, on Friday. DCC was the third seed out of D-9.
• Union 65, Kennedy Catholic 45 — At Union High in New Castle, Matt Stanley rifled in 28 points to power the Scotties (23-3) past the Golden Eagles on Friday.
Union held a slim 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but started to pull away by outscoring the Golden Eagles 23-12 in the second frame.
Lucas Stanley drained four treys for 12 points for Union and Peyton Lombardo had nine points on a trio of three-pointers. In all, Union fired in 11 treys.
Thorsten Hart led the way for KC with 21 points while Remington Hart and Levi Hailstock scored 10 points each.
KC, the second seed in District 10, closes out the season in coach Rick Mancino’s return with a 13-11 record.
Union, the second seed from District 7, advances to play the winner between D6 champion Portage and Cameron County, the fourth seed out of District 9. That game, originally scheduled to be played on Friday, was moved to 2 p.m. today.
Class 4A
• North Catholic 89, Hickory 65 — At Cranberry Twp., North Catholic had four players with double digits in scoring and drained 13 treys in the win over the Hornets.
The Trojans (20-7) led 44-38 at the break and outscored Hickory 26-14 in the third quarter to pull away.
Max Hurray fired in 25 points for North Catholic, Andrew Maddalon scored 22, Matt Ellery buried six three-pointers en route to 20 points, and Max Rottman bucketed 10.
Tyson Djakovich had 17 points and three rebounds for Hickory (15-10), Devin Daniels added 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists, Ben Swanson contributed nine points, Rylan Dye had eight points and three boards, and Ryan Robich added seven points and three assists.
Hickory’s seniors are Daniels, Djakovich, Swanson, and Aidan Enoch, who were thanked “for their leadership, energy, and effort.” Enoch was reportedly sick and unable to play in Friday’s game.
The Hornets were the second seed out of D-10 while North Catholic was the second seed out of D-7.
PIAA PLAYOFFS: 1ST ROUND
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 2A
BRENTWOOD 10 9 1 0 20
KENNEDY 32 21 15 9 77
BRENTWOOD – Jen.Yee 2-0-0-5, Folino 0-0-0-0, Jess. Yee 0-0-0-0, Fry 0-0-0-0, Boehm 1-0-2-2, Henry 1-1-2-3, March 4-0-0-10. 3-pt. goals: March 2, Jen.Yee 1. Totals: 8-1-4-20.
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 4-0-0-12, Magestro 3-3-5-10, Bianco 2-3-3-7, Keith 7-6-8-24, Thompkins 0-0-2-0, Dancak 3-5-5-11, Fields 4-5-6-13. 3-pt. goals: Keith 4, Vincent 4, Magestro 1. Totals: 23-22-29-77.
––––––
LAKEVIEW 14 14 4 15 47
MONITEAU 11 8 12 9 40
LAKEVIEW – Peltonen 1-4-5-6, Ke.Seddon 5-0-1-12, Kepner 2-0-1-5, E.Marsteller 3-2-4-10, Olson 1-0-0-2, Ky.Seddon 5-1-4-11, L.Marsteller 0-1-2-1. 3-pt. goals: Ke.Seddon 2, E.Marsteller 2, Kepner 1. Totals: 17-7-17-47.
MONITEAU – Jewart 0-0-0-0, Fleeger 2-1-2-7, Kelly 4-3-5-11, Stewart 2-1-3-5, A.Pry 1-1-3-3, D.Pry 3-5-8-11, Sankey 1-1-2-3. 3-pt. goals: Fleeger 2. Totals: 13-12-23-40.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1A
GEIBEL CATH. 12 13 16 21 62
FARRELL 8 24 22 21 75
GEIBEL CATHOLIC – Pokol 0-0-2-0, Curry 2-0-0-5, Kennedy 9-6-8-27, White 4-0-4-10, Johnson 2-4-6-10, Kolencik 0-0-0-0, Miller 0-0-0-0, Grady 4-2-3-10. 3-pt. goals: Kennedy 3, White 2, Curry 1. Totals: 21-12-21-62.
FARRELL – Matthews 4-2-3-10, Owens 3-3-4-10, Samuels 2-1-4-5, Wilson 4-0-1-8, Jones 0-0-2-0, O’Kane 6-1-1-15, J.Harrison 1-2-2-4, Johnson 1-0-0-2, Odem 8-4-6-21, Wade 0-0-2-0. 3-pt. goals: O’Kane 2, Owens 1, Odem 1. Totals: 29-14-25-75.
––––––
KENNEDY 11 12 10 12 45
UNION 14 23 23 5 65
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Chiappini 0-0-0-0, T.Hart 7-4-5-21, Hailstock 2-5-7-10, Smith 0-0-0-0, R.Hart 2-6-8-10, B.Ondo 0-0-0-0, Gwin 1-0-0-2, Southward 0-0-0-0, Summers 0-0-0-0, N.Ondo 1-0-0-2. 3-pt. goals: T.Hart 3, Hailstock 1. Totals: 13-15-20-45.
UNION – Gettings 1-0-0-2, L.Stanley 4-0-0-12, Booker 0-0-0-0, Matt Stanley 11-4-6-28, Taylor 2-0-0-6, Thomas 2-0-0-4, Eckert 0-0-0-0, Fisher 1-0-0-2, Johnke 0-0-0-0, Blakley 0-0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0-0, Wynn 0-0-0-0, Lombardo 3-0-0-9, Porter 1-0-0-2, Mark Stanley 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: L.Stanley 4, Lombardo 3, Matt Stanley 2, Taylor 2. Totals: 25-4-6-65.
––––––
CLASS 4A
HICKORY 18 20 14 13 65
N.CATHOLIC 23 21 26 19 89
HICKORY – Dye 3-2-3-8, Robich 3-1-1-7, Daniels 6-1-1-13, Swanson 4-0-0-9, Lyons 0-1-2-1, Djakovich 7-0-0-17, Uberti 1-0-0-3, Bean 2-1-1-5, Flickinger 1-0-1-2. 3-pt. goals: Djakovich 3, Swanson 1, Uberti 1. Totals: 27-6-9-65.
NORTH CATHOLIC – A.Maddalon 8-5-6-22, Ellery 7-0-0-20, Stofko 1-0-0-3, Schubert 1-0-0-2, Larson 0-0-0-0, O.Maddalon 0-0-0-0, Hurray 10-1-3-25, Siket 1-0-0-2, M.Rottmann 3-4-6-10, Waskiewicz 0-0-0-0, Fredericks 1-0-0-2, J.Rottman 1-0-0-3. 3-pt. goals: Ellery 6, Hurray 4, A.Maddalon 1, Stofko 1, J.Rottman 1. Totals: 33-10-15-89.
