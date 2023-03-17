Sharon junior Mark Cattron finished ninth in the 100-yard Freestyle finals at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., on Thursday night.
Sharon’s Logan Wilson placed ninth in the 500-yard Freestyle in 5:16.60.
Sharon freshman Nate Dorsch was 11th in the 500-yard Freestyle in 4:53.38 and 29th in the 200 Free in a time of 1:53.13.
Slippery Rock’s Ann Katherine-Burns finished 12th in the 100-yard Breaststroke finals on Thursday night. Her time was 1:08.23.
Burns was 11th in the 100 Breaststroke prelims on Thursday morning.
Slippery Rock’s Grace Olshanski placed 27th (55.98) in the 100 Freestyle preliminaries on Thursday morning. Double was 24th (1:01.70) in the 100 Backstroke and 21st (55.36) in the 100 Freestyle.
