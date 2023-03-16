Local competitors returned to the pool on Wednesday as the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships began at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.
Slippery Rock’s Grant Season, Ann-Katherine Burns, Natalie Double, and Grace Olshanski finished sixth in the 200-yard Freestyle Relay and set a school record with a time of 1:40.84.
The team broke their own record (1:41.14) set at the District 10 Championships at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, two weeks ago.
Double, Burns, Mollie Massella, and Olshanski finished 13th in the 200-yard Medlay Relay in a time of 1:52.34.
Olshanski (25.05) was 15th in the 50-yard Freestyle and Burns (25.27) was 16th in the prelims. Also, Massella swam 1:01.0 in the 100-yard Butterfly in the prelims and 27th in the 200-yard Free (2:02.69).
Sharon High junior standout Mark Cattron was sixth in the 200-yard Freestyle on Wednesday night in a time of 1:41.15. Indiana Area’s Preston Kessler won the event in 1:39.27.
Cattron defended his gold medals in the 100 Free and 200 Free at the D-10 Championships. His time of 1:42.09 in the 200 Free was a District 10 record.
Cattron earned the Boys Class 2A Outstanding Swimmer Award at the D-10 Meet. It was the first year the awards were given out.
Competition continues today with the girls at 7:45 a.m. with the prelims of the 100 Freestyle, 500 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 100 Breaststroke, and 400 Freestyle Relay. The finals start at 5:15 p.m. and should wrap up around 7 p.m.
The boys prelims in the same events start at 10:20 a.m. The finals will start around 8 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.
Full results can be found on the PIAA website at piaa.org.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Hickory High’s Luca Bertolasio has been named a First Team All-State Selection by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association.
Bertolasio captured state long jump titles at the outdoor meet in Shippenburg last May and at the indoor meet in State College last month.
This is the fourth time Bertolasio has been an All-State selection in track and field.
In 2021, he was a Second Team Indoor selection in the high jump. In the long jump, he earned 2022 Indoor honorable mention, First Team in the 2022 Outdoor season, and First Team Indoor this year.
Bertolasio, a St. Bonaventure University baseball recruit, became Hickory’s 10th indoor state champion two weeks ago and 44th indoor/outdoor state champ (includes three relay teams counting as one state champ each).
