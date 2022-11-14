STATE COLLEGE — In Year One of his Penn State tenure, forward Jalen Pickett put the Big Ten on notice behind a team-leading 13.3 points per game last season.
On Monday, the Nittany Lions’ Swiss Army Knife did it all, registering the program’s second triple-double as Penn State defeated Butler, 68-62, to improve to 3-0 on the young season during the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Pickett posted 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to enter the program’s record books. Former Nittany Lion Calvin Booth is responsible for the school’s only other triple-double.
Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk finished with 11 points, while Seth Lundy’s 10-point outing rounded out Penn State’s double-figure scorers.
Penn State shot 27 of 59 (45.8%) from the field, including 14 of 26 (53.8%) shooting during a second half in which Butler outscored the Nittany Lions, 36-35.
Pickett and Funk provided 17 of Penn State’s second-half points that helped stave off a persistent Butler effort. Pickett recorded eight rebounds and seven assists in the first half.
Penn State finished with 18 assists to push its average to 13.5 through the first three games. The Nittany Lions entered the contest ranked second in the Big Ten in assists.
Seth Lundy provided a quick 5-point burst as part of a 7-0 first-half run that gave Penn State a 10-4 lead at the first media timeout.
The Nittany Lions stretched their early lead to 10 points at the 3:16 mark in the first half after a layup by Pickett.
The Bulldogs then strung together a 5-0 run to trim the deficit in half before Camren Wynter made a put-back attempt as time expired in the half to send Penn State into the break with a 33-26 lead.
The Nittany Lions shot 13 of 33 (39.4%) from the field in the first half. Butler was 11-for-34 (32.4%) on attempts from the field through the first 20 minutes.
Butler opened the second half on a 6-0 run to come within two points of tying the score at 34 before Lundy uncorked a 3-pointer to halt the Bulldogs’ run. Butler surged again with a five-minute run in which it connected on five of its eight attempts from the field to tie the score at 38 with 15:11 to play in the second half.
The Bulldogs grabbed their first lead of the night, 39-38, after a free throw by Eric Hunter Jr with 14:35 to play in the second half.
Funk responded with an 8-point outburst courtesy of two 3-pointers and a two-point jumper to push Penn State ahead, 48-44, with 10:22 left in the second half. Butler called a timeout two minutes later after its deficit ballooned to eight points as Penn State went on a 12-2 run.
Butler chipped into Penn State’s lead and only trailed by four points with 28 seconds left in the game, but two late-game free throws by Wynter preserved the Nittany Lions’ win.
Penn State heads to Charleston, S.C., on Thursday to play Furman in the Nittany Lions’ first contest of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.
Rounds 2 and 3 of the tournament will be played on Friday and Sunday.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
––––––
PENN STATE 68, BUTLER 62
BUTLER (1-1)
Bates 8-12 0-0 16, Harris 4-11 2-2 11, Hunter 1-10 1-2 3, Taylor 3-13 8-8 14, Lukosius 5-15 0-0 13, P.Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Hughes 1-2 0-0 2, Tate 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 11-12 62.
PENN ST. (3-0)
Dorsey 4-9 0-0 9, Funk 4-9 0-0 11, Pickett 6-18 2-2 15, Wynter 4-9 2-3 11, Lundy 4-5 0-0 10, Dread 2-3 0-0 6, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Njie 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 27-59 4-5 68.
Halftime–Penn St. 33-26. 3-Point Goals–Butler 5-23 (Lukosius 3-8, P.Thomas 1-2, Harris 1-5, Hunter 0-4, Taylor 0-4), Penn St. 10-24 (Funk 3-7, Dread 2-3, Lundy 2-3, Dorsey 1-2, Wynter 1-3, Pickett 1-5, Njie 0-1). Rebounds–Butler 35 (Bates 10), Penn St. 38 (Pickett 10). Assists–Butler 11 (Hunter 4), Penn St. 18 (Pickett 11). Total Fouls–Butler 13, Penn St. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.