Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.