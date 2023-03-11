Entering the Big Ten Tourney, the Nittany Lions straddled the NCAA Tournament bubble after a last-second basket against Maryland in the regular-season finale reinvigorated hopes about the team's postseason prospects.
Three wins later, Penn State finds itself among teams firmly seeded for the upcoming NCAA Tournament and among the hottest in the country as the Nittany Lions are one win away from claiming the Big Ten Tournament championship.
On Saturday, No. 10 Penn State defeated No. 3 Indiana, 77-73, in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal to set up a conference tournament championship matchup against top-seeded Purdue. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (CBS) on Sunday.
"We have a poster in our locker room saying, 'Believe,'" Penn State's Jalen Pickett said postgame. "I think our team is believing in us. We ended the regular season pretty well on a high note, and now it's showing in the tournament. I feel like we're playing our best basketball right around now."
The championship contest - Penn State's first since 2011 - pits the Nittany Lions against Purdue for the third time this year. The Boilermakers won the first two meetings by a combined 33 points. Nittany Lions coach Micah Shrewsberry served as an assistant at Purdue before Penn State tabbed him to become head coach in March 2021.
Penn State (22-12) led by eight points at halftime and extended that advantage to 10 points early in the second half before a 19-9 run by Indiana tied the score at 47 with 10:23 remaining in the second half.
The Nittany Lions built their lead back up to 15 points with 2:24 remaining in the second half before the Hoosiers threatened with another surge as they put together a 10-0 run to trail, 72-67, with just 50 seconds left to play.
Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway scored key baskets that cut the Nittany Lions' lead to just one point with 33 seconds remaining, but a trio of Penn State free throws from Pickett and Seth Lundy preserved the win.
"We've been dealing with that this whole tournament," Lundy said of competitive matchups. "The game of basketball is all about runs. Every single time, we huddle up and talk to each other and just bring the group back together."
After only making 18 of their 29 free-throw attempts against Northwestern in Friday's quarterfinal win, Nittany Lion players went 23 of 26 from the free-throw line against the Hoosiers.
Pickett led all scorers with 28 points, marking the most he's scored in his three Big Ten Tournament games. He scored 15 points in the second half. Seth Lundy provided 16 points and six rebounds.
Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a team-leading 24 points for the Hoosiers. Tamar Bates added 14 points, Hood-Schifino recorded 11 and Race Thompson contributed 10 points to round out Indiana's double-figure scorers.
Penn State outrebounded Indiana 38-30 and held the Hoosiers to just 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Indiana shot 47% from the field, while the Nittany Lions were 40%.
"I thought until a certain point toward the end of the game, I thought our defense was fantastic today," Shrewsberry said. "Just happy for these guys. Proud of these guys. We get a chance to play again tomorrow."
The Nittany Lions held double-digit leads on five occasions in the first half.
Penn State went 1 of 8 from the field to end the first half but still carried a 34-26 lead into the break. After slow starts during the Nittany Lion's first tournament contests, Pickett contributed 13 first-half points, including the team's final five of the opening period. Lundy posted 11 points through the first 20 minutes.
Including its four-point win against the Hoosiers, Penn State secured wins against No. 7 Illinois and No. 2 Northwestern to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in school history.
"It's really special," Pickett said. "We felt like, throughout the whole year, we've seen guys putting in work, and we all talked about what kind of team we can be when we're all on the same page and we're all playing together. To be standing right here right now, in this moment, it's kind of refreshing. It makes us hungry because we want to go out and finish what we've started."
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
------
PENN STATE 79, No. 19 INDIANA 73
PENN ST. (22-12)
Njie 2-3 2-2 6, Funk 3-8 0-0 9, Pickett 9-19 9-10 28, Wynter 2-6 2-4 7, Lundy 3-9 8-8 16, Dread 2-6 0-0 5, Clary 2-5 2-2 6, Henn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 23-26 77.
INDIANA (22-11)
Jackson-Davis 11-14 2-3 24, Kopp 3-9 0-0 6, Thompson 4-10 2-2 10, Galloway 1-5 0-0 2, Hood-Schifino 4-13 3-3 11, Bates 6-12 0-1 14, Reneau 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-66 9-11 73.
Halftime-Penn St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals-Penn St. 8-23 (Funk 3-8, Lundy 2-7, Wynter 1-1, Pickett 1-3, Dread 1-4), Indiana 2-14 (Bates 2-5, Galloway 0-3, Hood-Schifino 0-3, Kopp 0-3). Rebounds-Penn St. 37 (Njie 9), Indiana 30 (Jackson-Davis 10). Assists-Penn St. 11 (Pickett 4), Indiana 20 (Jackson-Davis 7). Total Fouls-Penn St. 15, Indiana 17.
