Jalen Pickett scored a game-high 32 points on Saturday to help send Penn State to a 76-69 road win at Minnesota.
Pickett - the Nittany Lions' leading scorer this season - has recorded 73 points in Penn State's last two games. He registered 41 points in a win against Illinois last Tuesday in the highest-scoring output by a Nittany Lions player since 1961.
Camren Wynter finished with 14 points, and Bucknell transfer Andrew Funk accumulated 11 to round out Penn State's double-figure scorers.
Pickett also collected nine rebounds and eight assists.
Penn State (16-11, 7-9 Big Ten) and Minnesota largely remained within a four-point swing through most of the first half until Funk uncorked a 3-pointer at the 5:28 mark that sparked an 8-0 run by the Nittany Lions which gave them a 37-29 advantage.
Penn State registered 12 points off Minnesota turnovers in the opening half and connected on 18 of its 30 (60%) shots from the field to lead the Golden Gophers, 45-35, at the half. Minnesota went scoreless during the final 2:43 of the opening period.
Minnesota (7-17, 1-13 Big Ten) used a 7-0 run to begin the second half before Wynter made a free throw to give the Nittany Lions their first points of the half. Another 6-0 run by the Golden Gophers saw them grab a 48-46 lead with 13:56 remaining. Pickett and Seth Lundy, however, combined to send Penn State on an 11-0 run. Pickett contributed seven of the 11 points to give the Nittany Lions a 61-52 lead with 8:26 to play.
The Golden Gophers came within three points of tying the score at 67 with just under five minutes left in regulation before a four-point outburst by Pickett helped preserve the Penn State win.
The Nittany Lions shot 48.3% (28 of 58) from the floor, including going 10 of 26 from 3-point territory. Penn State went 10 of 13 (77%) from the
free-throw line.
Dawson Garcia posted a team-high 23 points for the Golden Gophers. Pharrel Payne added 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Joshua Ola-Joseph ended with 11 points. Minnesota, collectively, connected on 28 of its 56 (50%) shots from the field.
Penn State is at Ohio State at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
------
PENN STATE 76, MINNESOTA 69
PENN ST. (16-11)
Njie 1-2 0-0 2, Funk 4-8 0-0 11, Pickett 11-20 6-7 32, Wynter 5-8 2-4 14, Lundy 4-11 0-0 9, Dread 0-2 0-0 0, Henn 1-2 0-0 2, Clary 1-4 0-0 2, Mahaffey 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 28-58 10-13 76.
MINNESOTA (7-17)
Battle 4-10 1-2 9, Garcia 9-14 3-5 23, Ola-Joseph 4-7 1-2 11, Cooper 3-7 0-0 6, Henley 1-5 0-0 2, Payne 7-12 4-6 18, Carrington 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 9-15 69.
Halftime-Penn St. 45-35. 3-Point Goals-Penn St. 10-26 (Pickett 4-8, Funk 3-6, Wynter 2-2, Lundy 1-7, Henn 0-1, Dread 0-2), Minnesota 4-12 (Ola-Joseph 2-3, Garcia 2-4, Henley 0-1, Battle 0-4). Rebounds-Penn St. 29 (Pickett 9), Minnesota 32 (Payne 10). Assists-Penn St. 17 (Pickett 8), Minnesota 22 (Cooper 8). Total Fouls-Penn St. 16, Minnesota 15.
