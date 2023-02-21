BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A guest of the Pittsburgh Pirates required emergency medical attention after suffering cardiac arrest on Tuesday while fielding fly balls on a practice field.
The Pirates say the guest was shagging balls at the team's spring training complex when he had “a medical event” that required immediate attention and caused practice to stop.
Jacki Dezelski, president and CEO of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce in Bradenton, confirmed the man is a member of her group, which sometimes is invited to attend practices and retrieve balls near the fence during batting practice.
Dezelski said the man suffered cardiac arrest and was alert and talking later Tuesday following a procedure. She declined to identify the man until receiving permission from family members.
“He’s doing great, just come out of a procedure,” Dezelski told The Associated Press. “His wife is back with him now. He’s alert and talking as he was in the ambulance. He was fully alert. ... I guess in some ways, outside of a hospital, he was in the best place he could be to have this happen because he received such immediate medical attention."
Pirates manager Derek Shelton praised the response of medical staff at the facility.
“They did an unbelievable job,” Shelton told reporters. “... Our whole medical staff really jumped into action very quickly. We’re really fortunate we have that group of people in a scary incident they were on top of right away.”
The Pirates' workouts were delayed about an hour.
According to observers, Pirates players, coaches and staff members stood in the outfield while the man received medical attention. Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh-Tribune Review tweeted that the players, coaches and staffers “politely clapped” as the man was taken off the field on a stretcher.
FRANCONA’S JITTERS PROVE PAINFUL
Even after all these years, Terry Francona gets nervous before delivering the first speech of spring training to his players.
This season, it came with a price for Cleveland’s manager.
Francona broke a tooth while preparing to speak to the Guardians in Goodyear, Ariz.
Because he wanted to work on his remarks, Francona skipped dinner with his staff on Monday night to prepare. He made some pasta, but it was undercooked.
“It was frozen at the bottom and I broke part of my tooth,” he said following his speech. “At first I didn’t think I did. Then I started chewing and said, ‘That tastes awful.’ Not only did I swallow the tooth, I chewed it.”
Then, when he arrived at the team’s facility, Francona spilled coffee over his speech.
The hiccups aside, Francona, who is entering his 11th season with Cleveland, felt good about it afterward.
“I felt like I said what I wanted to say,” he said. “That’s the goal. I don’t want to just talk. Everybody has meetings. I want to help.”
TOP PROSPECTS OUT WITH INJURIES
Guardians top pitching prospect Daniel Espino will be sidelined at least two months with a right shoulder strain.
Espino, who was tracking to possibly make his big league debut this season, reported soreness after a throwing session last month. Further tests revealed the strain. The 22-year-old will be re-evaluated later in camp, but at this point the team doesn’t expect him to throw for eight weeks.
Espino struck out 35 in 18 1/3 innings at Double-A Akron last season before being sidelined with knee tendinitis.
“We’ve got to remind ourselves like, ‘OK he’s really young,’” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “So, patience isn’t always the easiest word, but it’s the best word. So, we’re gonna do the right thing.”
Also, outfielder Chase DeLauter, the team’s top draft pick last year, will be out 4-to-5 months with a broken foot. He reported pain while running in December and imaging tests showed a fracture at the base of his toe.
DeLauter had bone graft surgery on Jan. 10. He’s in a walking boot and will be re-examined in several weeks.
DeLauter played at James Madison. He was the No. 7 overall pick last year.
