PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded infielder Kevin Newman to Cincinnati in exchange for relief pitcher Dauri Moreta.
The trade came late Friday night, just after the Pirates tendered Newman — their longest-tenured player — a contract for the 2023 season.
Newman, 29, hit .274 with two home runs and 24 RBIs in 78 games for Pittsburgh in 2022. Newman became expendable after the arrival of shortstop Oneil Cruz, who supplanted Newman as the starter last season.
Newman, a first-round pick by the Pirates in the 2015 draft, is a career .260 hitter.
Moreta, 26, went 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 35 games for Cincinnati last season. The right-hander from the Dominican Republic had 39 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings of work.
ANDUJAR
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday.
Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
Pittsburgh also tendered 2023 contracts to six arbitration-eligible players: starting pitchers J.T. Brubaker and Mitch Keller, relievers Robert Stephenson and Duane Underwood Jr., shortstop Kevin Newman and first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who was brought over from Tampa Bay last week.
The Pirates, coming off a second straight 100-loss season (62-100), did not offer contracts to catcher Tyler Heineman and reliever Manny Bañuelos.
