PITTSBURGH — The Pirates announced on Sunday they’d signed catcher Kevin Plawecki and left-hander Caleb Smith to Minor League deals with non-roster invitations to big league camp.
Plawecki spent most of last season with the Red Sox, before being designated for assignment in September and playing three games for the Rangers.
He has a career .235 batting average in eight seasons in the Majors. Smith, a six-year veteran, posted a 4.11 ERA in 70 innings for the D-backs in 2022.
Plawecki played in 59 games for Cleveland in 2019. He hit .222 with three home runs and 17 RBIs.
