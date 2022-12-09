PITTSBURGH — It’s hard to name a period when college football changed so much in such a short span of time.
This past week’s announcement that the College Football Playoff will expand from four teams to 12 beginning in the 2024 season is just the latest major change for the sport. Over the past 20 months, rules regarding transfers have been relaxed and student-athletes are being legally compensated for the first time through the advent of name, image and likeness deals.
Navigating the ever-evolving college football landscape has been challenging for all involved, but Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke is excited about the expansion of the playoff.
“I feel good about the future of college football. I think that the expansion is good for college football,” Lyke told reporters on Wednesday. “It does allow, obviously, way more teams to be in the hunt for that national stage. I think having the first-round games on college campuses, it’s going to be just an incredible experience.
“Imagine us hosting a first-round game here in Pittsburgh – I mean, good luck getting a ticket. I think that is really exciting, and I think it’s what’s best for college football.”
While Lyke is excited for the expansion of the playoff, the transfer portal and NIL have proved to be challenging.
More college football players are in the transfer portal now than ever before. This past Monday was the first day of a 45-day window that college football players could enter the portal and they did so in droves – Fox Sports reported over 1,000 players have already entered the transfer portal.
“I think the transfer opportunities are here to stay for a while,” Lyke said. “The NCAA created the windows, which obviously, does limit the distractions during season.”
Pitt football has lost six players to the transfer portal and added one transfer to next year’s roster since Monday. The current 45-day window is one of two windows where players can enter the portal, with other being May 1-15 following spring camp.
The transfer portal combined with NIL has led to college football being described as the “wild west,” a term Lyke herself used. The NCAA has taken a hands-off approach, so NIL is currently governed by 50 different state laws.
“Ideally, you don’t have 50 different laws across the country and ideally, there’s probably some more structure designed around it,” Lyke said. “It’s literally free agency and there’s no limits and there’s no documentation that is shared among everybody.”
“It is a bit of the wild West in that sense,” Lyke continued. “We’re doing the best we can, I think, to manage it, and obviously, we’re grateful for the support that we have, through our (NIL) collective to help manage it.”
Lyke says it would take federal legislation for a set of uniform NIL rules and guidelines.
“There’s no question things that have been discussed at length in the Senate and the House, and there’s a number of bills that have been posed by Senators. Nothing that has had much success yet,” Lyke said. “And again, they have to make a decision that they want to get involved in governing college athletics.”
Lyke says NIL is ever-changing, though Pitt has resources dedicated to ensuring the university remains competitive when it comes to NIL. Changes to Pennsylvania’s NIL law will also allow Pitt and other schools across the state to facilitate NIL deals for student athletes.
“We’ve done a lot of different things. We have a task force. We have a collective, Alliance 412,” Lyke said. “It’s an evolving space, how it is being utilized and the patchwork of state laws that govern it. Pennsylvania law will be changing now in January slightly, to make a few modifications to allow us to be a little bit more involved in arranging NIL (deals) and changes to the disclosure requirement. We’re actively involved in promoting it as we’re allowed to.”
The changes to Pennsylvania’s NIL law were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in November, after passing the state House and Senate unanimously. In addition to schools now being permitted to arrange NIL agreements for student athletes, a provision of the law was removed so student athletes no longer have to notify their schools of NIL contracts seven days in advance.
Lyke stressed that Pitt supports its student athletes taking advantage of NIL opportunities.
“It’s not a taboo topic,” Lyke said. “It’s reality, it’s what we’re living with and we’re continuing to manage it at a high level. We’re really grateful for the people that do support it and want to be a part of it. There’s no question it’s a part of college athletics today.”
Her main concern with NIL is other schools tampering with student athletes who are currently enrolled elsewhere and who are not in the transfer portal. Pitt football saw wide receiver Jordan Addison transfer to Southern California during the offseason while there were reports that he left for a lucrative NIL deal. There were also questions about whether Southern California coach Lincoln Riley and his staff contacted Addison prior to Addison officially entering the portal. Rumors about Addison’s impending departure to Southern California began to swirl in late April, before the 15-day transfer portal window was open.
“I think the biggest thing that that I struggle with is the tampering aspect. That part doesn’t reflect incredibly well on our profession,” Lyke continued. “But there’s no question when student athletes have gained a certain stature or companies want to invest in them, or people want to invest in them, that is permissible. We don’t discourage it.”
In addition to the collective, Lyke says Pitt’s coaches are the best tool the school has to hang onto student athletes who may be offered NIL deals elsewhere.
“I think the best thing that we have going for us is our coaches and the relationship that our coaches have with our student athletes,” Lyke said. “What I mean by that is, when student athletes have real, genuine relationships with their coaches – as I think a great majority of our kids do – they’ll go to a coach and say, look, I’m being offered something by another school, what can we do at Pitt?
“Fortunately, we’ve got someone like Coach (Pat) Narduzzi and his whole staff who have those types of relationships with our student athletes where we can have those conversations.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
