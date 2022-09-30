It’s been four years since Pitt’s run game was dominant, but through four games this season, the Panthers are once again a force to be reckoned with on the ground.
Led by junior running back Israel “Izzy” Abanikanda, the Pitt rushing attack has been averaging 181.5 yards per game. Abanikanda rushed for at least 130 yards in each of the Panthers’ past three games. He posted a career-high 177 yards and four touchdowns against Rhode Island last Saturday. Abanikanda’s first touchdown against the Rams was a 67-yard score, short of his longest touchdown of the season; he rushed for a 76-yard score against Tennessee in Week 2.
Abanikanda’s speed when he breaks through opposing secondaries is so exceptional that coach Pat Narduzzi pointed out even some great running backs aren’t as fast as Abanikanda is.
“He’s unique,” Narduzzi said. “Le’Veon Bell was one of the best I’ve been around at Michigan State, and he didn’t have that burst that (Abanikanda’s) got.”
Quarterback Kedon Slovis says Abanikanda’s speed and explosiveness is an asset for the Pitt offense.
“I think it’s really important once you get through that second level to get that second-level speed and get to the end zone. It makes it so much easier on the linemen and on the offense,” Slovis said. “I’ve been with a lot of guys who can get 20 (yards) and then you have to reset the chains. It’s explosive, it’s good, but when you can get that second-level speed and be that explosive, it’s really special.”
Pitt’s offense will present a challenge for the Georgia Tech defense. The Yellow Jackets like to play cover-3 to prevent deep passes, leaving them vulnerable to giving up yards on the ground. As such, Georgia Tech’s rush defense ranks No. 120 in the country, allowing 209.5 rushing yards per game; Abanikanda is averaging nearly 120 yards per game by himself.
“They’re playing deep. Their favorite is to be (in) cover-3. They’re going to try to take away the deep pass. They’ve given up some things in the run game, so if that’s what they want to continue to do, then we hope we can get our run game going,” Narduzzi said.
However, Narduzzi expects the Yellow Jackets to load the box to try and stop the Panthers’ potent run game.
“If they have everyone lined up in the box and don’t cover the receivers, we should throw to the receivers. In turn, if they’re doubling the receivers and putting everybody out of the box, I think we run the ball,” Narduzzi said. “They’ve gotta try to stop the run, they have to.”
Both Narduzzi and Slovis are confident that the offense can do just as much damage slinging the ball downfield as it can pounding the rock.
“I think you saw in the Tennessee game, and in the West Virginia game what Kedon can do, at least for six quarters, until he got hit. So I think you can see what he can do in the passing game,” Narduzzi said. “I think we can throw the football. We can run the football. I think we can do whatever we want to do based on what they’re going to give you.”
“I think we’ve shown that at times. I think you see the first half of the Tennessee game, we completed the ball a lot; we threw the ball a lot in the first half, at least. I think this offense is very multiple,” Slovis said. “I feel like we can do anything a defense really dictates.”
The Pitt defense will be tasked with stopping dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims.
In two previous starts against the Panthers, Sims has completed 64 percent of his passes for 597 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 20 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
“He can make all the throws. He can scramble out of the pocket. If he doesn’t like what he sees, you better be able to keep him in the pocket. He can hurt you with his feet when he scrambles, and he can hurt you with the arm,” Narduzzi said. “We gotta change things up on him, confuse him a little bit as far as what we’re doing with him and not make it easy on him.”
Narduzzi says his defense will be aggressive and not try to merely contain Sims, but to put pressure on him. The Pitt defense has sacked Sims five times in the previous two games against Georgia Tech.
“We have to be in kill mode, not catch mode,” Narduzzi said. “There’s two modes—let’s keep him in the pocket, like slow rush, everybody’s scared he’s going to get out—we’re not going to play scared, we’re going to go get him. He’s a big guy, he’s not easy to get down, but we have to go get him.”
Notes: Abanikanda ranks second in the country in all-purpose yards (180.25 per game) and sixth in rushing yards (119.8 per game). He leads the ACC in both categories … Last year against the Yellow Jackets, Pitt rushed for 181 yards with Abanikanda carrying the ball 15 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns … Georgia Tech has not won a game against an FBS opponent in 51 weeks, when the Yellow Jackets defeated Duke on Oct. 9, a 31-27 victory at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina … Georgia Tech alumnus Brent Key was named the interim head coach following the firing of Geoff Collins on Monday. Key was the assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the past three seasons under Collins. He played right guard for the Yellow Jackets from 1997-2000.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
