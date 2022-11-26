Tonight, the University of Pittsburgh football team seeks its fourth straight victory against an opponent that has had the upper hand in the series to conclude the regular season.
The Panthers will also try to end a four-game losing skid against Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division foe Miami on the road. In 2017, Pitt prevailed 24-14 over No. 2 Miami for its previous victory in the series.
Miami is 22-3 in the previous 25 games between the programs. For Miami, a win clinches bowl eligibility and spares the Hurricanes a losing ACC record this season.
A loss would mean Miami falls to 5-7. The Hurricanes have ended a season at 5-7 (or worse) only once in the past 45 seasons. They were 5-7 in 2007, and 3-8 in 1977. The Hurricanes will try to snap a four-game home losing streak at Hard Rock Stadium. The previous time Miami lost five in a row at home in the same season was in 1963.
For Pitt, a win can enhance its bowl attractiveness when assignments are handed out on Dec. 4. The Panthers are postseason-bound for the fifth consecutive season after opting out of a 2020 bowl. Pitt is trying to go 4-0 in November for a second consecutive season. Before 2021, the Panthers didn’t have an unbeaten November since 2001.
Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda is seeking a sixth consecutive and ninth 100-yard game.
The Brooklyn, N.Y., native has reached the century mark against Tennessee (154), Western Michigan (133), Rhode Island (177), Virginia Tech (320), Louisville (129), North Carolina (127), Virginia (121) and Duke (113).
Abanikanda is up to 1,320 rushing yards (11th in Football Bowl Subdivision) and 18 rushing touchdowns this season. He added a receiving touchdown on Sept. 1 against West Virginia.
The junior is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in college football. Since the award’s debut in 1990, a Pitt running back has never won the award.
Senior wide receiver Jared Wayne leads Pitt with 44 catches for 807 yards and two touchdowns.
Pitt defeated Syracuse (19-9), Virginia (37-7) and Duke (28-26) during its current winning streak. A win would be the 61st at Pitt for Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi. That would put him alone in second on the school’s all-time list, breaking a tie with a rather well-known coach named Pop Warner. Jock Sutherland (111 wins) is Pitt’s all-time leader. Narduzzi is 1-6 against Miami.
Pitt has scored five defensive touchdowns this season, tying a school record set in 1986 and matched in 2021. Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a Miami native, has produced 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season. Senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis has 88 tackles, 101/2 stops for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
Ranked No. 16 to begin the season, Miami beat Bethune-Cookman and Southern Mississippi in its first two games. The Hurricanes fell to Texas A&M (17-9), Middle Tennessee State (45-31) and North Carolina (27-24) over their next three contests. A 20-14 triumph over Virginia Tech was followed by a 45-21 loss to Duke. Miami beat Virginia 14-12 in four overtimes and fell 45-3 to Florida State. After a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes fell 40-10 at Clemson this past Saturday.
Against Clemson, Miami managed just 30 rushing yards on 24 carries. The Hurricanes were held under 100 yards of offense in a game for the first time since 1965. Freshman quarterback Jacurri Brown completed 6 of 13 passes for 53 yards, and redshirt freshman Jake Garcia went 3-for-5 with 15 yards and a touchdown.
The Hurricanes have not ruled out redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (shoulder), who is trying to get back after being sidelined for much of the past month, for Saturday’s game. In 2021, Van Dyke completed 32 of 42 passes for 426 yards, three touchdowns and an interception at Pitt. Henry Parrish Jr. leads the Hurricanes with 580 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 123 attempts. Tight end Will Mallory has hauled in 33 catches for 435 yards and two scores.
