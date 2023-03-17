GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight days before Pitt took the court at Greensboro Coliseum for its first-round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State, the Panthers fell behind Duke 12-0 to begin their quarterfinal matchup in the ACC Tournament.
The Panthers were never able to recover and lost to the eventual ACC champion Blue Devils, 96-69.
It was a different story on Friday afternoon at the same venue as No. 11 seed Pitt upset No. 6 Iowa State 59-41 to advance to the second round in the Midwest Region. The Panthers will face No. 3 seed Xavier on Sunday.
On Friday, it was the Panthers who opened a large lead to begin the game. They led 22-2 at the midway mark of the first half and never trailed in the game.
Senior guard Greg Elliott said ahead of the game on Thursday that Pitt had unfinished business in Greensboro. On Friday, Elliott said the Panthers’ performance was just proof of their resiliency.
“A lot of teams go in a place and get blown out, they might get blown out again, but we didn’t do that,” Elliott said. “We showed the fight that our team got, but at the end of the day, the job’s not finished. We still have another game here.”
Pitt beat the Cyclones at their own game by playing strong defense and outrebounding Iowa State 39-37.
“We’re all locked in on gang rebounding because we know it’s what we have to do,” Pitt guard Nelly Cummings said. “We understand the assignment in front of us, and we’re not going to miss details, especially not this time of year.”
Elliott, who is better known for sinking 3s than snagging rebounds, tied for the team lead with eight boards against Iowa State. He said a nudge from Cummings had him focused on getting as many boards as he could.
“Yeah, I got eight, but Nelly, he be on me about coming in to make sure I can get eight,” Elliott said. “I think last game, I probably got four or five. Nelly told me that wouldn’t be enough, so today I just came in with a mindset of trying to do everything I could to help my team win, and if that’s rebounding, I’m going to do it.
“I think all our guys think like that, not just me.”
Coach Jeff Capel has now led this Pitt team to two NCAA Tournament wins this season, the first time the Panthers have won two tournament games since 2009.
Capel has stressed recently that his team needed to play better defensively than it had done over the past month.
He got the defensive performance he’d been craving on Friday, as the Panthers held Iowa State to just 23% shooting and 10% – 2 of 21 – from 3-point range.
“The main thing is that we wanted to keep the ball in front of us,” Capel said. “We wanted to guard. We wanted to try to contain their dribble penetration as much as we possibly could.”
Despite Pitt jumping out to a large lead early, turnovers and sloppy play by the Panthers led to Iowa State getting back in the game. The Cyclones outscored Pitt 21-7 to finish out the first half. The Panthers took a 30-23 lead into halftime.
“Just looking at their stats, watching them play, they had struggled to score really all year,” Capel said. “They really needed turnovers. That’s how they scored. When we were up in the first half, that’s how they got back in it. We started turning the ball over. We weren’t organized offensively. I thought once we did a better job of that, then we were really able to contain them.”
The Cyclones cut the lead to five when Gabe Kalscheur made the first shot of the second half.
Pitt responded with a 10-1 run over the next seven minutes to take a 40-26 lead while the Cyclones made just one of their next 22 shots from the floor, squelching any hopes of a comeback.
“We withstood a run from them,” Capel said. “We came back from halftime and got our offense organized again, and we did a really good job of attacking them, but the main thing the whole time was our defense. It allowed us to keep a lead, to extend a lead, and it’s the reason why we won the basketball game.”
Cummings led Pitt with 13 points. He was also the team’s leading scorer against Mississippi State in their First Four matchup on Tuesday when he posted 15. Jamarius Burton scored 11 points, going 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. Elliott scored 10, going 8 of 9 from the foul line. Elliott and Guillermo Diaz Graham led the team with eight rebounds each.
Kalscheur and Jaren Holmes each had 12 points for the Cyclones. Tre King added 11. Tamin Lipsey led the team with 10 rebounds.
After the game, Capel talked about how the team has responded since the loss to Duke.
“I never wavered in my belief in them,” Capel said. “I don’t think they ever wavered in their belief in each other and themselves. The main thing is that we didn’t panic. We just talked about, ‘Let’s get back to being us.’ Like, who we are is good enough. Let’s do that. Let’s get back to defending, and everything else will take care of itself.”
––––––
PITT 59, IOWA STATE 41
PITT (24-11)
G.Diaz Graham 3-5 2-2 9, Burton 1-7 9-10 11, Cummings 5-11 1-1 13, Elliott 1-5 8-9 10, Hinson 1-8 2-2 5, Sibande 2-3 2-3 8, Federiko 0-0 1-2 1, J.Diaz Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Santos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 25-29 59.
IOWA ST. (19-14)
Jones 0-5 0-3 0, T.King 2-5 7-9 11, Holmes 6-17 0-0 12, Kalscheur 4-14 3-5 12, Lipsey 2-9 0-0 5, Kunc 0-6 0-0 0, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0, Osunniyi 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 14-60 11-19 41.
Halftime–Pitt 30-23. 3-Point Goals–Pittsburgh 6-19 (Sibande 2-3, Cummings 2-5, G.Diaz Graham 1-3, Hinson 1-7, Elliott 0-1), Iowa St. 2-21 (Lipsey 1-2, Kalscheur 1-8, T.King 0-1, Kunc 0-4, Holmes 0-6). Rebounds–Pitt 36 (G.Diaz Graham 9), Iowa St. 33 (Lipsey 10). Assists–Pitt 10 (Burton, Cummings 3), Iowa St. 7 (Holmes 4). Total Fouls–Pitt 19, Iowa St. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.