PITTSBURGH — The Pitt men’s basketball team did exactly what it needed to do on Tuesday night – win convincingly against a bad team.
The Panthers topped Louisville 91-57, winning their fourth straight game and improving their record to 17-7 overall and 10-3 in the ACC.
The Panthers tied their season high in points in the victory, while dishing out a season- high 23 assists on the night.
They also made 17 3-pointers, one shy of the program record the team set 13 days prior against Wake Forest.
“I’m really proud of (the 23 assists),” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game.
“You pass up a good shot for a better shot, and we were able to make a lot of shots tonight.
“I think that’s because the ball had energy. We shot the heck out of it. We shared it.”
The Panthers and Cardinals played an even ballgame for the first 61/2 minutes with the score tied at 14.
Pitt then went on a 19-3 run to blow the game wide open, with 12 of the points on the run coming on three-pointers. The Panthers made nine treys in the first half and took a 47-27 lead into halftime.
The Panthers continued their domination from 3-point range in the second half, making three from beyond the arc in the opening minute and a half.
Pitt guard Nike Sibande led all scorers with 15 points off the bench and made four from beyond the arc. Sibande shot 50% from the field and 57% from 3-point range. Greg Elliott added 14 points on 71% shooting while making 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Blake Hinson, Nelly Cummings and Guillermo Diaz Graham all scored 11 points, with Hinson and Cummings each making three from beyond the arc, while Diaz Graham drained two from three-point range.
Sibande’s 15 points were part of a 41-point effort from the Panthers’ bench on Tuesday night.
Mike James led Louisville with 11 points on 40% shooting while making 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Hercy Miller added 10 points for the Cardinals.
Pitt’s 10-3 record is the same as conference-leading Clemson, though the Tigers have the tiebreaker over Pitt by virtue of defeating the Panthers earlier this season.
Capel isn’t even thinking about the Panthers being tied for first place in the ACC right now or Pitt being in the race for the regular-season conference title.
“I love my team. Again, we’re just staying present. We’re focused on right now and trying to get better each day,” Capel said. “That’s all we’re concerned about.”
While the win doesn’t do much to improve the Panthers’ NCAA Tournament résumé, a loss could have put a dent in their tournament hopes.
ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi had Pitt as an 8-seed in his latest Bracketology update that was released on Tuesday morning.
Pitt will travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State on Saturday, with the Panthers looking to avenge the loss they suffered to the Seminoles on Jan. 21.
Capel says his attention is on Saturday’s game and nothing beyond it.
“We care that we won this game and that we did some really good things,” Capel said.
“I’ll go evaluate the tape and then we gotta go play Florida State, who beat us here, and they’re playing really well right now. That’s all I’ll allow myself to focus on.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pittsburgh sports for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
––––––
PITT 91, LOUISVILLE 57
LOUISVILLE (3-21)
Curry 2-6 2-2 6, Traynor 0-3 0-0 0, Withers 2-7 4-6 9, Ellis 2-9 2-2 7, James 4-10 0-0 11, Lands 1-5 2-2 5, Miller 2-6 4-4 10, Okorafor 2-8 1-2 6, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Wheeler 0-2 0-0 0, Ree 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 16-58 15-18 57.
PITT (17-7)
Federiko 3-3 0-0 6, Burton 3-6 2-2 8, Cummings 4-5 0-0 11, Elliott 5-7 0-0 14, Hinson 3-5 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 3-5 3-4 11, Sibande 5-10 1-2 15, Santos 1-4 4-4 7, J.Diaz Graham 1-4 6-6 8, Fisch 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 18-20 91.
Halftime–Pitt 47-27. 3-Point Goals–Louisville 10-27 (James 3-6, Miller 2-4, Okorafor 1-1, Ree 1-1, Withers 1-2, Ellis 1-5, Lands 1-5, Traynor 0-3), Pitt 17-31 (Elliott 4-5, Sibande 4-7, Cummings 3-3, Hinson 3-5, G.Diaz Graham 2-3, Santos 1-3, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-2, Marshall 0-2). Rebounds–Louisville 27 (Okorafor 6), Pitt 30 (Burton 6). Assists–Louisville 11 (Ellis, James 3), Pitt 23 (Cummings, Elliott 6). Total Fouls–Louisville 15, Pitt 15. A–7,577 (12,508).
