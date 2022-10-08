PITTSBURGH – University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball freshman guard Dior Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from all team activities pending the resolution of legal charges filed against him.
The Pitt athletic department, which became aware of the charges Friday afternoon, will decline further comment until the legal process has reached a resolution.
Johnson is a 6-foot-3 guard from Kingston, New York. He graduated from Southern California Academy. Johnson was charged with unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, strangulation, aggravated assault and simple assault, according to a criminal complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.