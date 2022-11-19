Duke Pittsburgh Football

Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. celebrates with quarterback Kedon Slovis after pulling in a touchdown catch against Duke in the first half of Saturday's game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH – Despite snafus on special teams led to three Duke touchdowns, the Pitt Panthers hung on for a 28-26 victory on Senior Day at Acrisure Stadium.

Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis tackled wide receiver Jordan Moore who was attempting a pass for the two-point conversion with 44 seconds remaining in the game. Duke attempted an onside kick, which was recovered by Pitt safety Erick Hallett and the Panthers were able to kneel out the clock.

The Panthers led by double digits early in the fourth quarter after defensive tackle David Green forced Duke running back Jordan Waters to fumble. Safety Brandon Hill recovered the fumble and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Running back Israel Abanikanda ran picked up the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 28-14 lead with 13:30 remaining.

Duke responded with an 82-yard drive that ended with Riley Leonard connecting with a wide open Moore for a 44-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils then attempted a two-point conversion of their own, a pass from Leonard that fell incomplete.

The Panthers went three-and-out on their next two offensive drives, the last one ended with Caleb Junko failing to get the punt off after fumbling the snap. Junko lost 22 yards on the play and the Panthers turned it over on downs at their own 22 with 3:15 remaining in the game. Despite Duke getting flagged for holding on third-and-9, Leonard hit running back Jaylen Coleman for a 19-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-18, which set up the failed trick play on the two-point conversion.

The Panthers took an early 3-0 lead on a 47-yard Ben Sauls field goal on their first drive of the game. After their second drive stalled at the Pitt 30, Caleb Junko’s punt traveled only 20 yard after being blocked by Chandler Rivers. The Blue Devils started at the Pitt 42, and needed just five plays to get into the end zone as Leonard connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 28-yard touchdown to give Duke a 7-3 late in the first quarter.

Pitt’s subsequent drive stalled at midfield and Junko punted again, but this time Duke had a botched special teams play. Calhoun fumbled the punt, which was recovered by the Panthers at the Duke 6-yard line. Abanikanda punched it in on the next play to give Pitt a 10-7 lead.  Sauls extended Pitt’s lead with a 51-yard field goal into the wind to put Pitt up 13-7 in the second quarter.

Pitt’s defense had stopped the Blue Devils near midfield on the Duke’s next drive, forcing a punt. Defensive back Javon McIntyre was called for roughing the kicker, giving the Blue Devils new life in Pitt territory. Seven plays later, Riley kept on a quarterback sneak from the 1 to give Duke a 14-13 lead.

The Panthers responded with a 10-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Slovis completed passes of 20, 24, 11, and 15 yards on the drive and had an eight-yard rush on third-and-6 to keep the ball moving. He connected with Jared Wayne for a 15-yard touchdown with seconds remaining in the half to give Pitt a 20-14 lead at halftime.

Slovis threw interceptions on each of Pitt’s first two drives of the second half, but the defense shut down the Duke offense following each turnover.

The Panthers improved their record to 7-4 and jumped over Duke for second place in the ACC Coastal Division.

Pitt will wrap up the regular season next Saturday night at Miami with kickoff set for 8 p.m.

 

PITT 28, DUKE 26

Duke 7 7 0 12 — 26

Pitt 10 10 0 8 — 28

1st Quarter

PITT-FG Sauls 47, 12:08.

DUKE-Calhoun 28 pass from Leonard (Pelino kick), 3:28.

PITT-Abanikanda 6 run (Sauls kick), 1:25.

2nd Quarter

PITT-FG Sauls 51, 9:12.

PITT-Wayne 15 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :10.

DUKE-Leonard 1 run (Pelino kick), 3:01.

4th Quarter

PITT-Hill 30 fumble return (Abanikanda run), 13:30.

DUKE-Jo.Moore 49 pass from Leonard (pass failed), 9:28.

DUKE-Coleman 19 pass from Leonard (pass failed), :47.

TEAM STATS

DUKE PITT

First downs 18 16

Total Net Yards 353 310

Rushes-yards 27-63 33-120

Passing 290 190

Punt Returns 2-32 2-15

Kickoff Returns 3-44 4-24

Interceptions Ret. 2-33 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 24-45-0 15-32-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 1-8

Punts 5-36.6 6-35.5

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0

Penalties-Yards 3-35 8-80

Time of Possession 40:47 38:35

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING-Duke: Waters 7-35, Coleman 12-33, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Leonard 7-(minus 4). Pitt: Abanikanda 17-113, Hammond 9-21, Flemister 2-7, Means 1-2, Slovis 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1), C.Junko 1-(minus 22).

PASSING-Duke: Leonard 24-45-0-290. Pitt: Slovis 15-32-2-190.

RECEIVING-Duke: Jo.Moore 14-199, Calhoun 4-52, Hagans 3-18, Coleman 2-18, Finney 1-3. Pitt: Mumpfield 5-36, Wayne 4-93, Abanikanda 2-21, Bartholomew 2-19, Means 1-20, Carter 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.

