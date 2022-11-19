------
PITT 28, DUKE 26
Duke 7 7 0 12 — 26
Pitt 10 10 0 8 — 28
1st Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 47, 12:08.
DUKE-Calhoun 28 pass from Leonard (Pelino kick), 3:28.
PITT-Abanikanda 6 run (Sauls kick), 1:25.
2nd Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 51, 9:12.
PITT-Wayne 15 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :10.
DUKE-Leonard 1 run (Pelino kick), 3:01.
4th Quarter
PITT-Hill 30 fumble return (Abanikanda run), 13:30.
DUKE-Jo.Moore 49 pass from Leonard (pass failed), 9:28.
DUKE-Coleman 19 pass from Leonard (pass failed), :47.
TEAM STATS
DUKE PITT
First downs 18 16
Total Net Yards 353 310
Rushes-yards 27-63 33-120
Passing 290 190
Punt Returns 2-32 2-15
Kickoff Returns 3-44 4-24
Interceptions Ret. 2-33 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-45-0 15-32-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-19 1-8
Punts 5-36.6 6-35.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 8-80
Time of Possession 40:47 38:35
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Duke: Waters 7-35, Coleman 12-33, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Leonard 7-(minus 4). Pitt: Abanikanda 17-113, Hammond 9-21, Flemister 2-7, Means 1-2, Slovis 2-0, (Team) 1-(minus 1), C.Junko 1-(minus 22).
PASSING-Duke: Leonard 24-45-0-290. Pitt: Slovis 15-32-2-190.
RECEIVING-Duke: Jo.Moore 14-199, Calhoun 4-52, Hagans 3-18, Coleman 2-18, Finney 1-3. Pitt: Mumpfield 5-36, Wayne 4-93, Abanikanda 2-21, Bartholomew 2-19, Means 1-20, Carter 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
