PITTSBURGH – The Backyard Brawl is less than a week away and Pitt has named its captains ahead of the 2022 season.
Coach Pat Narduzzi announced the captains, which are voted on by the players, at the Pitt football kickoff luncheon held on Friday. Defensive end Deslin Alexandre was named a captain for the second straight year, while linebacker SirVocea Dennis, quarterback Kedon Slovis and offensive tackle Carter Warren were all named captains for the first time.
“I think we got four great leaders that will help lead the football team and the rest of the guys,” Narduzzi said.
Alexandre is entering his sixth season at Pitt, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Alexandre redshirted his freshman year and has played in 49 games over the past four seasons.
“To have a two-time captain like that means everything,” Narduzzi said of Alexandre.
Alexandre feels honored to be named a captain by his teammates.
“It means a lot more just because it’s guys I’m around every day,” Alexandre said. “I really appreciate that.”
Warren echoed Alexandre’s sentiments.
“I’m blessed to just find out that my teammates voted for me for captain,” Warren said. “I was really shocked. I was really surprised. I feel very blessed.”
Warren may have been surprised that he was named a captain, but his teammates weren’t.
“I think everyone knew going in, Carter was definitely going to be a captain,” Slovis said. “He just has a great presence. He’s a guy everyone looks up to. (He’s) a great teammate, someone you can always count on. Even since I got here, probably in the first few weeks, I knew he was definitely one of the leaders of the team.”
“It’s an honor to be his teammate and I’m proud to be a captain with him.”
Warren also voiced confidence in Slovis as a leader.
“I think he’s going to do a great job,” Warren said. “From Day 1, as soon as he came in, I knew he had great leadership qualities that can lead us to a national championship. I’m grateful to have him around.”
Dennis was not present at the luncheon, but Narduzzi expressed confidence in his leadership abilities.
“He’s probably one of the most electric guys we have on our football team,” Narduzzi said. “He leads by example. He’s got a high motor. He understands the game.
“I think he’d be a heck of a coach someday. I might hire him someday.”
SAULS
Narduzzi also announced the winner of the kicking competition held during training camp.
“We’re going with Ben Sauls, who’s had the most consistent (camp),” Narduzzi told the media following the luncheon.
“I think he’s made 82% of his field goals this summer, and 82 is pretty high,” Narduzzi said.
The news came as a bit of a surprise. Walk-on Sam Scarton (Hickory High) had won the job over Sauls during 2021’s training camp.
Scarton made 17 field goals in 2021 and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference third team for his performance.
Sauls handled kickoff duties in 2021 and will continue to do so this year.
Narduzzi added that Scarton has been put on scholarship and said he trusts both of his kickers.
“We have two really good kickers,” Narduzzi said. “I trust both of them to kick. I’ve told both of them that.”
Final scholarship awarded
The coach also announced wide receiver Gavin Thomson is now on scholarship, the final one awarded this year. The redshirt junior from Central Catholic in Pittsburgh joined the team as a walk-on in 2019. Thomson received the news of his scholarship via video from another Central Catholic and Pitt alum, Dan Marino.
In a video posted to the team’s Twitter account, Marino can be seen on a video screen in the Pitt team room.
“Hey, Gavin Thomson, guess what, man – you’re on scholarship,” Marino says before the video cuts to Thomson’s teammates cheering and congratulating him.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
