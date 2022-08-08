Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.