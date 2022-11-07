PITTSBURGH – The Pitt men's basketball team won its first game of the season for the first time since 2019 as the Panthers cruised to a 80-58 victory over Tennessee-Martin on Monday night at Petersen Events Center.
“Grateful for the win. It’s certainly not something we take for granted,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel said following the game.
Pitt forward Blake Hinson led all scorers with 27 points and 13 rebounds while making four of the Panthers’ 11 3-pointers. Hinson led the Panthers in points in both exhibition games, scoring 20 points against Clarion and 29 against Edinboro.
“Just the offense and the guards finding me,” Hinson said when asked what has allowed him to be so successful thus far. "Just being ready. That’s all."
It was Hinson’s first regular-season game action in over two years after spending the past two seasons at Iowa State, where he did not participate after transferring from Mississippi following the 2019-20 season.
Hinson said it felt good to play a meaningful basketball game.
“It’s felt good ever since I committed," Hinson said. "It’s been awesome to be a part of this program and they accept me, and I’m very thankful for it.”
Pitt center Federiko Federiko, a transfer from Northern Oklahoma, scored 13 points and snagged seven rebounds, while Marquette graduate transfer Greg Elliott posted 11 points and four boards.
Pitt returning guard Jamarius Burton added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Colgate transfer Nelly Cummings, a WPIAL product from Lincoln Park, scored eight points, dished out seven assists and nabbed three boards.
The five players Pitt started on Monday night – Hinson, Federiko, Elliott, Burton and Cummings – all joined the program as transfers, with only Burton having spent any time at Pitt prior to this season. Despite that, the Panthers showed remarkable chemistry as they compiled 21 assists on 26 field goals.
“It’s happened organically,” Capel said. “I think we have really good guys. I think they all want to be a part of something. All have fascinating stories, and all are appreciative and grateful to be here at the University of Pittsburgh and to be a part of this program.”
The game got off to a slow start, with the scored tied 6-all seven minutes into the game. Pitt began to open things up with a 12-2 run to lead 18-8. They followed it up with an 8-0 run late in the first half as the Panthers took a 37-24 lead into halftime.
While it took time for Pitt’s offense to get going, the Panthers played well defensively throughout the game.
Capel credited Federiko for keeping the energy up for Pitt during the team’s slow start. Federiko had three rebounds and two dunks before the Panthers began to pull away.
“I thought this is the best we’ve played defensively since our group has been together," Capel said. "We’ve been working on it and we displayed it tonight. I thought we played with incredible energy on that end. I think a big reason is (Federiko). I thought Federiko gave us energy to start the game defensively. His talk, his ball coverage, his rotations protecting the basket.
“I thought that kind of became contagious for everyone out there.”
It was all Pitt in the second half, with the Panthers going on a 20-2 run in a span of five and a half minutes to go up 71-40 with 8:20 remaining in the game.
Former Pitt player Parker Stewart, who played for the Panthers for one season under former coach Kevin Stallings from 2017-18, was leading the Skyhawks with nine points in his return to the Pete, but was ejected six minutes into the second half after he got tied up with Hinson. Cummings came to Hinson’s defense and a lengthy review by the officials resulted in Stewart being issued two Flagrant 1 fouls and an ejection. Hinson was also issued a Flagrant 1 and Cummings received a technical foul.
Guard KJ Simon was the only member of the Skyhawks to score in double digits with 11 points. Jordan Sears added eight points, while Koby Jeffries and Desmond Williams each added six. The Skyhawks shot 3 of 19 from 3-point range, with Williams making two treys.
Pitt was without this past season’s leading scorer, forward John Hugley, who missed with a knee injury and was wearing a knee brace at the game. Panthers wing Will Jeffress also missed the opener with a foot injury and was seen in a walking boot. Capel gave updates on both following Monday night’s game.
“(Hugley) got cleared. He’ll start doing on the court stuff, so we’ll get in the gym with him tomorrow, probably on an individual basis,” Capel said.
It’s uncertain whether Hugley will play in Pitt’s next game against West Virginia at 7 p.m. Friday night. Hugley was injured on Sept. 30.
“The biggest thing is John has not played, has not done anything,” Capel said. “The biggest thing with him is seeing how he responds after workouts and then getting him in game shape. Those are going to be the two biggest issues.”
Capel said Jeffress will be in the boot for at least another week.
“Will will have another evaluation," Capel said. "He’s off of the crutches. He’s still in the boot. I think we’ll get him out of the boot on Monday and then we’ll see from there.”
