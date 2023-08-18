PITTSBURGH — The Pitt football team wrapped up another week of training camp on Friday morning ahead of its final scrimmage Saturday.
The Panthers have been chugging along at their South Side facilities and have just one more week of camp to go before preparation begins for their Week 1 matchup against FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) foe Wofford at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2.
While some may consider these the “dog days” of training camp, coach Pat Narduzzi thinks his players have handled it well.
“I think they’ve done a great job when you look at it,” Narduzzi said. “I think, mentally, we’re in a good place.”
The offense won the team’s first scrimmage on Aug. 12 with explosive pass plays from each of the team’s top three quarterbacks, Phil Jurkovec, Christian Veilleux and Nate Yarnell.
Narduzzi isn’t concerned about his defense panicking after giving up several deep balls in the first scrimmage.
“I think the big passes that they gave up is just a lesson,” Narduzzi said. “Sometimes you have to lose the battle. I’d much rather lose it on a Saturday (scrimmage) than on game day.
“It was great by our offense and it’s like, ‘OK defense, buckle up’ – and they have this week. They’ve responded.”
BACKUP QB BATTLE
Redshirt sophomores Veilleux, a Penn State transfer, and Yarnell are still vying for the backup quarterback position behind Jurkovec.
“It’s a battle,” Narduzzi said. “I think Christian had the upper hand yesterday. It goes back and forth daily. It’s about that consistency we talked about and who’s going to be that consistent guy. I think both of them are guys we can win with.”
FRESHMAN RECEIVERS MAKING WAVES
Since training camp began in early August, the four freshmen wide receivers have been getting hype, and with good reason. They continued to show off their skills during Friday morning’s practice.
Narduzzi said following the first practice of training camp that at least one, if not two, of the freshmen wideouts would see the field this season.
Passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood had nothing but good things to say about the “freshmen four.”
“That freshmen group of wide receivers that we have, very talented, man,” Underwood said. “Lamar Seymore, Kenny Johnson, Zion Fowler-El, (Israel) Polk — it’s been great to coach those guys and just help them develop.
“They’ve been attacking the playbook mentally for sure, putting in the time,” Underwood said. “Also physically on the field, they’re developing, learning how we want to run routes here, ‘cause we’re a West Coast offense. We’re a little bit different and they’re coming from high school.
“They’ve been handling it well. I will say that.
“Still have a ways to go, but we’re going to continue to push those guys, throw them in the fire and just have them learn because experience is the best teacher.”
YOUNG DEFENDERS STEPPING UP
Some young defensive players are making an impact at training camp.
Narduzzi named Cruce Brookins, a defensive back from Steel Valley High School, and Braylan Lovelace, a linebacker from Leechburg, as some young defenders who have performed well during training camp.
“Cruce is doing a great job,” Narduzzi said. “He’s getting some reps with the twos. He’s playing a little corner. He’s playing a little safety. He’s very capable. He’s smart.”
Narduzzi also mentioned two other freshmen linebackers.
“Jordan Bass and Rasheem Biles are going to be two really good players at the linebacker position,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi said Lovelace will “for sure” be part of the linebacker rotation this year, with Bass and Biles still “to be determined.”
Lovelace told reporters following Friday’s practice that he’s put on 25 pounds since the spring, going from 195 to 220.
Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge also named another western Pennsylvania native, Central Valley graduate and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sean FitzSimmons, as a young player on the rise.
“Fitz is going to play,” Partridge said. “Fitz is playing this year.”
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI newspapers.
